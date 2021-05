The Rockies’ three first-inning hits were all they could muster against Jack Flaherty on Friday, and they dropped the first game of their series against the Cardinals 5-0. Jack Flaherty continued his undefeated streak of the season, now at 6-0 following Friday’s victory. He gave up three hits in the first inning and nothing else, finishing his outing by retiring 13 straight Colorado batters. His final line saw him go seven innings with no runs allowed against six strikeouts and one walk, lowering his season ERA to 2.83. Flaherty mixed his pitches well, allowing five groundouts and five flyouts, and did a good job keeping Rockies hitters off balance all evening, never once being in trouble after that first inning.