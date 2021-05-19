newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Family of deceased Capitol Hill police officer implore Congress to establish riot commission

By Oliver O'Connell
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 1 hour ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ltN3m_0a4bBCmC00

The family of Howie Liebengood, a Capitol Police officer who died by suicide following the 6 January riot, have called for Congress to establish the proposed commission to investigate the events of that day.

Virginia congresswoman Jennifer Wexton , who represents the family, published the statement on their behalf, noting that Mr Liebengood would still be alive today were it not for the attack on the Capitol.

“We believe a thorough, non-partisan investigation into the root causes of and the response to the January 6th riot is essential for our nation to move forward,” the family writes.

“Howie’s death was an immediate outgrowth of those events. Every officer who worked that day, as well as their families, should have a better understanding of what happened.”

The statement continues: “Uncovering the facts will help our nation heal and may lessen the lingering emotional bitterness that has divided our country. We implore Congress to work as one and establish the proposed Commission.”

Further to their calls for an official investigation into the violent insurrection that saw Capitol Police officers overwhelmed and attacked by pro-Trump rioters, the family is proud of the progress that has been made on supporting the mental health of the force.

“Additionally, improved mental health for USCP officers has been one of our goals for the past four months,” they wrote. “Through the tireless efforts of Congresswoman Wexton, we are honoured a wellness program bearing Howie’s name has been proposed in the security supplemental along with more resources for the program.

“We welcome and support the new funding and staffing initiatives that will help prevent future tragedies among the USCP.”

Mr Liebengood was the son and namesake of a former Senate Sergeant-at-Arms, lobbyist and Hill staffer. He was on duty during the assault on the Capitol and took his own life in the days afterward.

A second officer, Jeffrey Smith, also took his own life in the days after the attack.

Senior Republicans including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy have come out against the establishment of a commission to investigate the riot.

Five other people lost their lives during the events surrounding the insurrection, including Officer Brian Sicknick who died of a stroke after the assault on the building.

US Air Force veteran Ashli Babbit was shot by an officer while climbing through a barricaded door, and Rosanne Boyland was deemed to have died from an amphetamine overdose after reports she had been trampled.

Kevin Greeson and Benjamin Philips passed away from heart conditions in the crowds outside the building.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

128K+
Followers
76K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Hill#Veteran#Mental Health#Riot Police#Suicide#Commission#Senate#House#Us Air Force#Capitol Police Officers#Officer Brian Sicknick#Senior Republicans#Congresswoman Wexton#Uscp Officers#Attack#Pro Trump Rioters#Mr Liebengood#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtskjzz.org

Democratic Congressman Wants To Censure Rep. Gosar, Other Republicans

US_Rep_Cicilline_Wants_To_Censure_US_Rep_Gosar-By_Tom_Maxedon_and_MSNBC-KJZZ_News-web-20210516.mp3. A Democratic congressman is asking the U.S. House of Representatives to censure some members of the Republican caucus who he says made misleading statements about the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. That includes Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar. “My constituents demand answers, but the truth is being censored...
ProtestsPosted by
Shore News Network

Video shows Capitol police giving approval for January 6th protesters to protest inside U.S. Capitol

A new video shows U.S. Capitol Police allowing protesters on January 6th to operate freely under specific guidlines inside the U.S. Capitol building. Many of those discovered through forensic audits inside the building are now facing charges from the Department of Justice and FBI, but the new video could sink the government’s case against many facing trespassing charges.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

House to vote on bill to create bipartisan commission to investigate assault on U.S. Capitol

The House will consider a bill this week to create a 10-member bipartisan commission that would investigate the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol and offer recommendations to prevent future attacks. CBS News Capitol Hill producer Rebecca Kaplan joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss legislation, introduced Friday by the top Democrat and Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee.
Congress & Courtsaltoday.com

Congressmen call for the reopening of the U.S. Capitol

Today, Congressmen Robert Aderholt, Jerry Carl, Mo Brooks, and Barry Moore joined more than two dozen other leaders, asking Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to reopen the United States Capitol Complex to visitors. The Capitol has been closed since the January 6 attack by a mob of pro-Trump protestors. In March 2020, the U.S. Capitol had restricted access because of COVID-19 concerns. As more and more people become vaccinated, the push to reopen has been becoming louder. However, there are still security concerns.
ProtestsToledo Blade

U.S. Capitol riot could reoccur, Cheney says

WASHINGTON — Rep. Liz Cheney criticized GOP colleagues Sunday for downplaying the Jan. 6 riot and condoning former president Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen, saying they were “complicit” in undermining democracy. In television interviews, Ms. Cheney (R., Wyo.) said there was “no question” an attack like...
Georgia Governmentmainstreetnews.com

Clyde's insurrection comments create huge backlash

Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde, who lives in Jackson County and represents Georgia's 9th Congressional District, created a firestorm of controversy last week when he downplayed the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, saying that some of those involved looked on video footage like "tourists." He claimed the events of Jan. 6 were not an insurrection, saying those who called it an insurrection was "a bald-face lie."
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

There are no Marjorie Taylor Greenes in the Democratic Party

Republicans like to deflect attention from their alarming turn toward the hard right by accusing Democrats of being the real extremists — the party of “the Green New Deal, court packing and defund[ing] the police,” in the words of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. This is a grossly deceptive framing insofar as none of these policy items has actually been endorsed by Democratic leaders.