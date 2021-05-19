Rottnest Island Is Challenging the World’s Best Surfers: We Preview the Round of 32
It seems wild Western Australia continues to dazzle and throw competitors surprises — and for some reprieve — with challenging conditions at Strickland Bay divvying the competitive field up. The wave has proven super-fast, forcing the world's best to position themselves with critical judgment before generating enough speed and ensuring their maneuvers throw the most water — enough to garner the highest points.