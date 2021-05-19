Friends reunion: Official trailer drops for anticipated comeback show

HBO Max has unveiled the official full trailer for the upcoming Friends reunion.

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry are all see in the video returning to the sitcom’s original set in Burbank, California.

“Does Courteney still have her lines written on the table?” LeBlanc asks, leaning over Monica Geller’s kitchen table.

All six actors are also seen in the set of Monica’s apartment playing a trivia game, with Schwimmer asking the questions. The sequence is reminiscent of a season four sequence in which Monica, Rachel, Joey, and Chandler faced off in a trivia contest to decide who would live in Monica’s home.

James Corden, one of the guest stars included in the reunion, is also heard asking the cast one of the most contested questions in the sitcom’s history: “Were Ross and Rachel on a break?”

Aniston, Cox, Perry, and Kudrow all respond “yes”, while LeBlanc simply declares: “Bulls***.”

While the actors aren’t in character for the reunion, they are seen in the trailer sitting down for a table read, revisiting some of their lines on the show.

Friends: The Reunion will air on 27 May on HBO Max.