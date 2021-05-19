newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Friends reunion: Official trailer drops for anticipated comeback show

By Clémence Michallon
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQDAG_0a4b1Pbq00

HBO Max has unveiled the official full trailer for the upcoming Friends reunion.

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry are all see in the video returning to the sitcom’s original set in Burbank, California.

“Does Courteney still have her lines written on the table?” LeBlanc asks, leaning over Monica Geller’s kitchen table.

All six actors are also seen in the set of Monica’s apartment playing a trivia game, with Schwimmer asking the questions. The sequence is reminiscent of a season four sequence in which Monica, Rachel, Joey, and Chandler faced off in a trivia contest to decide who would live in Monica’s home.

James Corden, one of the guest stars included in the reunion, is also heard asking the cast one of the most contested questions in the sitcom’s history: “Were Ross and Rachel on a break?”

Aniston, Cox, Perry, and Kudrow all respond “yes”, while LeBlanc simply declares: “Bulls***.”

While the actors aren’t in character for the reunion, they are seen in the trailer sitting down for a table read, revisiting some of their lines on the show.

Friends: The Reunion will air on 27 May on HBO Max.

The Independent

The Independent

129K+
Followers
76K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friends Reunion#Official Trailer#Original Stars#Sitcom#Video#Home#Burbank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesDecider

‘Friends’ Reunion to Premiere in May on HBO Max

The one where we finally get a premiere date! After countless delays, the Friends reunion is officially coming to HBO Max later this month, the streamer announced today. In a teaser for the highly anticipated special, HBO Max shared a sneak peek at what’s to come, with cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer back together again.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

The Reunion’ drops teaser trailer ahead of premiere

They’ll be here for viewers — and they finally have a date for when, exactly. The long-delayed reunion show for “Friends” has finally announced a release date, a full year after its initial one that was pushed back as a result of the pandemic. Actor Matthew Perry had previously said...
TV SeriesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

15 Thoughts I Had About The Friends Reunion Teaser Trailer

Okay, what is up with beloved aughts shows returning with teaser trailers that last less than a minute? First, we got the briefest of glimpses into Carrie Bradshaw's grown-up world in the Sex and the City reboot trailer, and now Friends is returning for an HBO Max reunion special in similarly truncated form. Watch the trailer for yourself below, then scroll down for a list of everything that came into my head as I watched it (and please, I'm begging you to mentally congratulate me for not making a Chandler Bing-style "Could I be any more [x]?" joke in this copy):
TV SeriesNews Channel 25

'Friends' reunion trailer released, reveals premiere date

A trailer for the long-awaited "Friends" reunion special is finally here!. In the trailer, you see the iconic NBC comedy series cast, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, returning to the original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot. The reunion...
TV Series1051thebounce.com

‘Friends’ Reunion: See First Teaser Trailer of HBO Max Special

Friends: The Reunion is set to hit HBO Max on May 27, and the streaming service just dropped the first teaser trailer. Very little is shown in the clip below, but it’ll certainly pull at the heartstrings of any major Friends fan. From the cast walking in slow motion on a studio lot to a dramatic version of “I’ll Be There For You” soundtracking clip, once the words “The One Where They Get Back Together” appear, it’ll be enough to make a fan scream, “Oh…my…God!”
Tennisbrickset.com

Review: 10292 The Friends Apartments

Following the welcome success of 21319 Central Perk, I anticipate 10292 The Friends Apartments achieving comparable popularity. This appealing model comprises two paramount locations from the comedy series, featuring fantastic detail and matching 21319 Central Perk. Countless references to the renowned television series are distributed throughout both apartments, recalling some...
TV Seriesheatworld

Friends cast release reunion trailer and confirm iconic guest stars

It feels like we’ve been waiting forever, but the Friends cast have finally revealed when the much-anticipated reunion special will be hitting our screens after filming was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s not all either, as the first official teaser has been released. In the iconic words of...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland Joins Cast of ABC Fairytale Drama Pilot Epic

Sarah Hyland has left the Modern Family nest… and now she’s flocking back to ABC. The actress has joined the cast of the Alphabet network’s drama pilot Epic, from Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, our sister site Deadline reports. The series is described as a romantic anthology “that reinvents fairy tales for a new audience.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

The long-awaited, highly anticipated ‘Friends’ reunion is finally here

After much speculation and several delays, the gang is finally getting back together. HBO Max announced Thursday that “Friends: The Reunion,” the long-awaited special featuring the stars of the beloved ‘90s sitcom “Friends,” will premiere May 27 on the streaming service. Original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer returned to their old stomping grounds to film the special — not Central Perk, but Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Lisa Kudrow Explains Why Her Son Julian Thought ‘Friends’ Costar Jennifer Aniston Was His Mom

Color him confused! Lisa Kudrow‘s son, Julian Stern, mistakenly thought that Jennifer Aniston was his mother after spending time on the Friends set. “He really was obsessed with Jen,” the Easy A star, 57, told Conan O’Brien on Wednesday, May 12. “He’d fly into her lap. Well, she’s a love bug, and that made sense. And I was always glad for anyone that Julian felt love for and felt from.”
CelebritiesPopculture

Ellen DeGeneres Reveals She's Been Living With Courteney Cox

Ellen DeGeneres is embracing her inner Rachel Green, revealing during Thursday's episode of her morning show that she's living with former Friends star Courteney Cox after selling the Beverly Hills home she shares with wife Portia de Rossi. "The world knows our first guest from a little show called Friends, but currently I just know her as my landlord," DeGeneres quipped while introducing the actress, who countered that she considers herself more of a "roommate" than a landlord.
TV SeriesHarper's Bazaar

Courteney Cox Reveals the Unpleasant Truth About the 'Friends' Fountain

Courteney Cox said the Friends opening credits weren't the most fun to film. Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cox said the cast had to dance in a fountain for hours. "Somebody thought that would just be really fun, and let me tell you what happens—it's not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours," she said.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Why Anna Faris Didn't Appear on Mom's Series Finale

Mom has ended its run with an emotional series finale, but one person who wasn't on hand to bid the show farewell was Anna Faris. The actress, whose character, Christy, was written out of the popular CBS sitcom last year after season seven, had not made any appearances during this final eighth season. While the show has continued to succeed by focusing on Christy's mom, Bonnie (Allison Janney), some fans were still hoping Anna would at least make a cameo during the finale that aired Thursday, May 13.
TV SeriesPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

‘Friends’ Reunion: Everything We Know So Far

So no one told you...? The long-awaited Friends reunion is almost here!. On Thursday (May 13), HBO Max unveiled the first teaser for the upcoming special, which will air a whopping 17 years after the sitcom's original run came to an end back in May 2004. The reunion special was also filmed on Friends' original soundstage: Warner Bros. Studio 24 in Burbank, California.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jennifer Aniston, 51, Stuns In Black Bodysuit & Cropped, Flared Jeans On Fun Night Out With Pals

Jennifer Aniston is looking hotter than ever as she went out to dinner with friends in West Hollywood. She showed off her yoga-toned body in a tight halter bodysuit and jeans. Even though Jennifer Aniston admitted that 2020’s COVID-19 home lockdown had “not been that much of a challenge” as she loves to be alone in her her palatial Bel Air estate, The Morning Show actress is back out on the social scene. The 51-year-old stunner went to dinner with pals in West Hollywood, and looked so stylish in her chic yet casual outfit on Thurs. Apr. 29. Jen donned a plunging sleeveless black bodysuit, which she paired with faded flare jeans featuring ripped, distressed hemlines above her ankles.