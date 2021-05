A Friartown Features Series Recap of Inspiring Guests. Students all over campus gathered with their roommates to watch Two Friends perform at Providence College’s 2021 Virtual Spring Concert hosted by the Board of Programmers. Getting their start on SoundCloud with their hour-long “Big Bootie Remixes,” Eli Sones and Matthew Halper have become staples in college dorm rooms. Two Friends was supposed to travel to Friartown last spring with Matoma for the annual Spring Concert, but COVID-19 prevented the pair from coming. After this disappointing cancellation, Two Friends created a personalized remix for PC students that included song clips from some of the best new music and oldies but goodies.