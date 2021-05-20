newsbreak-logo
Misfits Market delivering to Arkansas

Gin Lee
 6 hours ago

Misfits Market Fruits and VegetablesVirginia Watkins

Misfits Market delivering to Arkansas

Arkansans believe in price comparison, and now fresh produce and other commodities can be ordered and delivered to their Arkansas home via Misfits Market. Misfits prices are shockingly tasteful.

Living in rural Arkansas it's sometimes difficult to find the time to drive a far distance (as one has to do here) to go grocery shopping. For those who are older, who don't have transportation, or for those who just want to save money, time, and fuel costs there are better options. Today's article is essentially about these said options with an online shopping experience known as the Misfits Marketplace.

How building your Misfit box works:

First, you'll start by customizing your selection of fresh produce, or you can completely keep it all a big mystery and allow Misfits to choose the fresh produce for you. Once you have added the number of fresh fruits and vegetables to your box you can then add anything else to your order from the Misfits Marketplace that you might need.

Misfit box choices

For the Mischief box (This is the smallest box that can be ordered, and it's more of a sample box size for one to two people.) You'll receive twelve types of produce, and you'll receive one to two portions per type of fresh produce.

The price for the Mischief box is $22.00. The price of the box of fresh produce would be around $35 at your local supermarket stores.

For the Madness box (This is the larger box) you'll receive fourteen types of produce, and you'll receive two to four portions per type of fruit and vegetables.

$35.00 The price of the box of fresh produce would be around $65.00 at your local supermarket stores.

Either choice for the boxes will have a shipping cost of $5.50 tacked on once your payment is processed.

Is produce the only thing that Misfits has to offer?

In a nutshell, that answer is no!

Your subscription gets you a base level of fresh fruits and vegetables that you can customize, but you can keep building your box from there, every week or biweekly when you build your box you can shop for discounted pantry items at the Misfits Marketplace. Whether you choose to add more fresh produce to your box, or the other pantry staples is totally up to you. You have the choice to order either size box that you need or want, and you can stop at that base point. You are not required to add to your order if you don't wish to do so.

Are you stuck in a subscription once you sign up for a Misfits box?

In short, the answer is no! You can set up the delivery date upon your order needs, and cancel it at any time. It is just that easy. You are not required to make a purchase every week, biweekly, etc. However, you'll receive the best discount rates at the Misfits Marketplace if you stay subscribed. Should you want to pause, skip, cancel any order your Misfits account dashboard will have all the options available for you there, including accommodating you with the power to resume your orders when you’re ready.

Every Misfits subscriber gets an assigned date to shop and for fulfilling their order. So, if you want the first privilege over the best selection of products, you'll want to make your selection fast. Because it is done on a first-come-first-served basis for the allotted time they give you. The time is a three-day window opportunity for building your box order. Within three days, you have the option to add to your box or change your order in any way that you need to.

Where does Misfits' produce come from?

Misfits works with their selection of local farmers, they also partner up with a wide collection of suppliers to get you the best deals on quality brands you’d see at your local supermarket stores. So, depending on what season it is when you place your order depends on where the produce comes from. If it's in the winter your produce will more than likely come from places other than the United States, such as Mexico. Just as it is when shopping in your local grocery store during those months.

When considering Misfits Market there are so many different options to choose from, and you can build your box however you want, there is also the option for a smaller box order if the Madness Subscription is too much food for you to manage at once. You can set the subscription up weekly, biweekly, skip altogether, and cancel at your convenience at any time. There are no gimmicks, just fresh organically grown fruits and vegetables waiting to be picked for you.

It's also worth mentioning that Misfits Market also sells flour, baking chocolate, Muscle Milk, oat milk, organic nut spreads, organic dog treats, and much more.

The reason for sharing this information is only to show proof that Misfits Market has not only more than just produce, but also to show everyone the exact costs on each product, and the total cost of this particular order.

  • Organic Golden Nugget Mandarins, (4 counts) Organic (2 orders) $3.98
  • Organic Mini Seedless Watermelon, (1 count) $3.99
  • Crunchy Green Lettuce, 4 ounces (1 count) $2.29
  • Organic Whole White Mushrooms, 8 ounces (1 count) $1.49
  • Organic Oat Milk, 1 liter (2 counts) $4.98
  • Ghirardelli Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips, 12 Ounces (1 count) $2.99
  • Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Baking Chips, 11.5 ounces (1 count) $2.99
  • King Arthur All-Purpose Flour, 3 pounds (1 count) $1.49
  • Classic Recipe 55% Cocoa Milk Chocolate Bar, 4.1 ounces (2 Count) $3.99
  • Sliced Pepperoni, 1.5 ounces (1 count) $1.99
  • Organic Bunched Broccoli (1 bundle) $1.59
  • Organic Eggplant (1 count) $1.99
  • Organic Ataulfo Mangos, (2 counts) 1 $0.99
  • Organic Tommy Atkins Mango 1 $1.19
  • Organic Red Onions, (2-4 count) 1 $1.79
  • Organic Navel Oranges, (2-3 count) 1 $1.39
  • Organic Mixed Bell Peppers, (2 counts) 1 $1.39
  • Organic Red Potatoes, (2-4 count) 1 $0.89
  • Organic Beefsteak Tomatoes, (1-2 count) 2 $1.58
  • Organic Cherry Tomatoes, (1 pint) $1.59
  • Organic Grape Tomatoes, (1 pint) $1.49
  • Organic Roma Tomatoes, (1-3 count) 2 $1.18

The order summary subtotal was $47.24, with tax added $2.00, and the shipping cost was $5.50, leaving the total charged being in the amount of

$54.74. The actual dollar amount saved on this order was $49.76.

Note that Ghirardelli Semi-Sweet Chocolate 12 ounce bag at Wal-Mart costs $3.28. Now, go back up and look at the price I paid for the same product at Misfits. The price I paid was $2.99.

Whereas King Arthur All-Purpose Flour 3 pound bag at Amazon.com costs $15.72. I have been paying $1.49 at Misfits Marketplace for the same product.

Price comparison of all items, we're quite surprising.

