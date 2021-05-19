newsbreak-logo
HBO Max's ad-supported service to debut in June at $9.99

By Reuters
Reuters
HBO Max will debut its ad-supported subscription plan priced at $9.99 a month in the first week of June, the AT&T Inc-owned (T.N) streaming platform said on Wednesday.

HBO original shows such as "Mare of Easttown" starring Kate Winslet and "The Nevers" will carry no ads, a spokesman said, as existing contracts for those shows do not include agreements to carry advertising. Ads will appear on other shows.

The long-awaited, lower priced "HBO Max with Ads" joins the current service, which contains no ads and costs $14.99 a month.

In a statement, JP Colaco, head of advertising sales for WarnerMedia, said the new service will have the "lightest ad load" in the streaming media industry.

The new tier is part of a broader expansion plan that will see HBO Max launched in 39 countries this year across Latin America and the Caribbean in late June and Europe later this year.

AT&T announced a deal on Monday to combine its media assets with Discovery Inc(DISCA.O), creating a new company with an enterprise value of over $120 billion. The new company will bring together news and scripted entertainment TV and movies from Warner Bros and HBO Max with Discovery's reality TV networks, TLC, Animal Planet, and Food Network. read more

