Valley rain and mountain snow….YES, I said snow!!!

An area of low pressure will drop southeastward bringing a round of much needed rain to the Pacific northwest through Thursday, as well as mountain snow with winter weather advisories and warnings in affect for central Idaho and western Montana through Friday morning. Cool and unsettled weather continues through the weekend, with spotty showers expected Sunday for Spokane and a more likely chance of showers to the east, for north Idaho and western Montana. Daytime highs also remain on the cool side of our average in the mid 50’s, before slowly climbing back into the upper 60’s by the weekend and 70’s next week.