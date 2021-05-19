newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

Taxes Would Likely Rise for the Wealthy Regardless of Biden's Plans

By Greg Iacurci, CNBC
NBC Miami
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden's American Families Plan seeks to raise about $1.5 trillion via higher taxes on the top 1% of taxpayers. Taxes on the wealthy may increase regardless of that plan's success in Congress. Provisions in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act are scheduled to expire after 2025. At...

www.nbcmiami.com
Related
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Immigrant advocates turn up heat on Senate after Biden meeting

WASHINGTON — House Democrats and immigrant advocates are ramping up calls for the Senate to pass legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The measure, which passed the House in March, would grant permanent legal protections to around 3.4 million...
Presidential Electionwallstreetwindow.com

Biden Wants a Global Minimum Tax to Offset His Proposed Huge Corporate Tax Increase – Andrew Moran (05/17/2021)

In the classic 1939 film, The Roaring Twenties, a desperate James Cagney tells Priscilla Lane, “You want the Brooklyn Bridge, all you gotta do is ask for it. If I can’t buy it, I’ll steal it.” Like a desperate lovesick puppy trying to force the object of his affection to fall in love with him, President Joe Biden has promised the American people the Brooklyn Bridge, relying on an elixir of higher taxes to carry out his plans. But suppose he fails to satisfy the two-thirds of Americans who endorse his spending plans. In that case, these folks might fall in love with the potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate who can deliver the goods of prosperity and growth. Biden might try everything under the sun to woo his crush and make sure he showers the love of his life with diamonds and pearls, even if it means appealing to the worst instincts of the globalists: confiscation.
Presidential ElectionThe Economist

Joe Biden wants to Europeanise the American welfare state

WHAT A DIFFERENCE 25 years can make. In 1996, then-Senator Joe Biden was gushing about the vote he would soon cast in support of sharp reductions in cash payments for single mothers. “The culture of welfare must be replaced with the culture of work,” he said on the floor of the Senate. “The culture of dependence must be replaced with the culture of self-sufficiency and personal responsibility.” These days, President Joe Biden is proposing an ambitious reweaving of the American safety-net, which the White House says will cost $1.8trn. The American Families Plan has bits of the European welfare state that have long been missing in the country—a child allowance, paid family leave, universal pre-school, subsidised child care and free community college—but contains no reference to work requirements. Now that Mr Biden is president, his analysis of the problem has changed. “There’s millions of women out of work today not because they’re not qualified for the jobs they have, but they can’t take care of their children and do their job,” he has said.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Corporate America thinks it can kill most Biden tax hikes

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services' morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Presidential Electionaudacy.com

Bidens paid 25.9% rate and earned $607,336, tax returns show

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden restored a long-standing presidential tradition Monday by releasing his tax returns, showing that 25.9% of the first couple's income went to the federal government in 2020. The average federal income tax rate is just over 14%. Biden and his wife, Jill, a teacher, earned...
Presidential Electioncarolinajournal.com

The harsh downsides of ‘Biden bucks’

In selling the supposed benefits of his recently unveiled spending proposals – that would total more than $4 trillion over several years – President Joe Biden bragged that his plans are “designed to redistribute the nation’s wealth.”. On this point, I agree. But the wealth redistribution will not be in...
U.S. PoliticsTelegraph

Treasury holds fire on support for Biden's global tax plan

The Chancellor is holding fire on supporting plans from US President Joe Biden for a 21pc minimum global business rate amid efforts to press for an international tax on technology giants. Rishi Sunak is said to be willing to consider the measure as long as the US does not try...
BusinessWashington Times

Biden's capital gains tax rate plan a formula for economic suicide

Did you receive 4.2% interest (the inflation rate) on your bank account this past year? More likely it was under 2%, on which you had to pay “income” tax, even though you lost money in inflation-adjusted terms. The Constitution gives Congress the power: “To coin Money, regulate the Value thereof.”...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden releases tax returns showing his income fell in 2020

Joe Biden has released his tax returns showing his income fell sharply during 2020 as he ran for president and won the White House.The president’s income fell from nearly $1m in 2019 to $607,336 in 2020 as he dropped high-paying speaking engagements to take on and defeat Donald Trump.But Mr Biden still earned enough money to pay the higher-rate of tax his administration has proposed for the wealthiest Americans.The IRS deadline for tax filing in the United States was Monday, after being shifted from its normal date of 15 April to 17 May because of tax changes and the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate Republicans readying new infrastructure proposal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republicans are expected to unveil a new infrastructure proposal as early as Tuesday as optimism grows about a possible bipartisan deal that would cover a fraction of President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who is leading the Republican infrastructure drive, told...
Presidential ElectionAllentown Morning Call

Readers React: Biden’s infrastructure plan would help all Americans

There is an old saying, “A rising tide lifts all boats.” Under President Biden’s proposals, all Americans will benefit by educating all children, from pre-K through two years of community college. We will benefit by building and maintaining roads, bridges and all things pertaining to infrastructure, from safe travel and...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Liz Peek: Biden's inflation risks – recovery isn't president's priority. Instead, this comes first for Dems

America, something is wrong. At a moment when people should be feeling upbeat, liberated and hopeful, optimism has cratered. How could that happen?. Maybe it’s because the country has awakened to this: Donald Trump is no longer in the White House creating offensive tweets, but instead we have Joe Biden there creating offensive policies. That’s the trade-off American voters chose on Nov. 3.
EconomyWashington Examiner

States are wise to turn down Biden's poison unemployment money

It is quite rare to see a state turn down federal money. It is rarer still to see states turn it down in the name of improving their own economies. Fortunately, several states are now doing just that. Why? Because President Joe Biden’s economic stimulus is making what’s rational for workers irrational for the economy as a whole.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden battles new crises as honeymoon fades

WASHINGTON — It’s Day 118 of Joe Biden’s presidency, and we can safely say that the honeymoon phase for the new president is now over. There’s been days of violence in the Middle East between Israelis and Palestinians, with NBC’s Andrea Mitchell reporting on increased calls for Biden to step up U.S. involvement to end the crisis.