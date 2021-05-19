newsbreak-logo
United Way of Greenville County to host virtual Opportunity Job Fair

By Jeannie Putnam
Cover picture for the articleUnited Way of Greenville County will host a virtual Opportunity Job Fair on May 20 at 11 a.m. via Zoom. The event will feature job interview coaching from Fluor Corp., digital presence coaching from ITW Hartness, interview coaching with Insight Global, career success with GE and financial coaching from First Palmetto Bank.

