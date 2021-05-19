newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut Government

Mask on? Mask off? For shoppers in Stamford and elsewhere, it depends on the business

By Brianna Gurciullo
New Haven Register
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAMFORD — As of this week, whether or not businesses or facilities in Connecticut require people who are fully vaccinated to wear a mask is generally their choice. A new executive order from Gov. Ned Lamont requires those who aren’t fully vaccinated to have a mask on while inside public places where they will be less than 6 feet away from others. But the order allows businesses, organizations, property owners and local governments to require the “universal use of masks” in the places they own or control, if they want. They can also require their staff to wear masks.

www.nhregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Business
State
Connecticut State
Stamford, CT
Health
Stamford, CT
Government
City
Norwalk, CT
Stamford, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mask Off#Cdc#Salon Employees#Business People#Cdc#Ferguson Library#Hbar Salon Spa#Costco Wholesale Fully#Pharmacy#The Broad Street Target#Home Depot#Stamford Town Center#Shoppers#Masks#Face Coverings#North Stamford#Costco Stores#Businesses#Cvs Stores#Starbucks Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Costco
News Break
CVS
News Break
Retail
News Break
Politics
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Starbucks
Related
Connecticut GovernmentHartford Courant

Connecticut’s masking rules will change Wednesday. At Walmart, Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts Park, masks will be optional. Here’s what you need to know.

Fully vaccinated Connecticut residents will be allowed to venture maskless into most public spaces starting Wednesday — but there are exceptions and caveats to the soon-to-be-lifted mandate, depending on both a person’s vaccination status and the individual rules of the space. For instance, the state will still require masking for...
Connecticut Businessbakingbusiness.com

Frito-Lay expanding Connecticut snacks plant

HARTFORD, CONN. — Frito-Lay North America, a division of Purchase, NY-based PepsiCo, Inc., has announced plans to invest $235 million to expand its snacks manufacturing and warehouse plant in Killingly, Conn. As part of the expansion, PepsiCo said it will add two new Cheetos manufacturing lines, marking the first time Cheetos will be manufactured by Frito-Lay in Connecticut.
Connecticut GovernmentPosted by
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity trending downward as Connecticut prepares to reopen

As Connecticut prepares for a major reopening Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 metrics continue to trend in a promising direction, with weekly positivity rates and hospitalizations maintaining a steady decline. By midweek, Gov. Ned Lamont plans to lift social distancing requirements and capacity limits, allowing bars to reopen and eliminating the mask mandate for vaccinated people — with the ...
Connecticut GovernmentNBC Connecticut

What to Know About Lifting of COVID Restrictions in CT Wednesday

On Wednesday, the governor is lifting most remaining COVID-19-related restrictions and he is also ending the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated. Gov. Ned Lamont’s decision comes after the CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most indoor settings. Some businesses...
Connecticut GovernmentPosted by
Hartford Courant

With predictions of job losses and an economic slowdown, a UConn study backs car dealers in their fight to block Tesla sales in Connecticut

A recent analysis by the UConn School of Business says legislation allowing Tesla, Rivian and other electric car manufacturers to open sales showrooms in the state would threaten jobs and economic growth, backing a key argument by car dealers fighting legislation allowing the competitors to bypass dealerships. The study, “The Economic Impact of Connecticut’s Auto Dealer Network,” by the ...
Westport News

Litchfield County boom: Pandemic brings surge of new residents - especially Brooklynites

“First people started with rentals,” William Raveis real estate agent Stacey Matthews said. “It was just a mad dash for rentals last March and April, and then it quickly changed over to people wanting to buy…People had locked up short-term rentals and then realized they loved it here and everyone's telling their friends and it just kind of spread.”
Connecticut BusinessStamford Advocate

Stamford mom-and-pop shop Wagner's, 'oldest luggage store in the country,' to close

STAMFORD — After 60 years in the business, Ed Greenberg is ready to pack up his bag. Greenberg and his family decided to shut down Wagner’s Fine Luggage and Gifts, the store he’s helped run since 1961. And while more than half a century of business warrants celebration enough, the shop’s long history dates back to the 1850s. A German immigrant named Herman A. Wagner started selling buggy whips and ox collars in Rye, N.Y.
phl17.com

Monica Brings Back Pizza From Connecticut

Monica visited her in-laws in New Haven, Connecticut this weekend so she finally brought us back some Connecticut pizza. Monica thinks it’s the best pizza, but the gang will be the judge of that.
Connecticut Governmentwlad.com

Mask mandate expected to change in Conn. Wednesday

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation still requires wearing masks. While the CDC has altered its guidance on vaccinated people wearing masks, the State, for now, still has an executive order requiring all individuals to wear face coverings indoors. That is expected to change on Wednesday when other COVID-related mandates are dropped in Connecticut. The CDC does still recommend indoor mask wearing in certain circumstances. The state Department of Public Health is working on guidance for indoor events.
Connecticut SocietyConnecticut Post

Why one Bronx family set its sights on Stamford

Casey Hallen and her family were living in Riverdale, N.Y. when COVID-19 landed in the state. With one daughter about to turn 3 years old at the time and plans to expand the family, Hallen said the pandemic made it the perfect time to make a move. “We didn't feel...
Stamford Advocate

Pandemic stories: Six New Yorkers on why they moved to Connecticut

Deciding to relocate to a new city or state is more than just a financial transaction or logistical matter — it's a personal, carefully-considered decision, according to these six former New York City residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut received a greater share of new arrivals than similar locales in...
Connecticut GovernmentPosted by
Hartford Courant

20% of Connecticut child care centers have closed since COVID-19, and preschool capacity has dropped, posing challenges as workers return to their jobs

About 20% of Connecticut’s child care centers have permanently closed since the coronavirus pandemic, and preschool capacity has dropped by more than 10,000 slots since 2020, leaders of the nonprofit Connecticut Voices for Children said Monday as they released a new report on early childhood during COVID-19. At the same time, the state’s child care costs remain the fifth-highest in the nation, ...
NBC Connecticut

Mass Vaccination Clinics in Connecticut Starting to Wind Down

More than 1.9 million people in Connecticut have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccination rate continues to increase, demand for the shot is slowing. As a result, some mass vaccination sites statewide are beginning to close and redirect their resources. Providers say the mass...