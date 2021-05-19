Mask on? Mask off? For shoppers in Stamford and elsewhere, it depends on the business

STAMFORD — As of this week, whether or not businesses or facilities in Connecticut require people who are fully vaccinated to wear a mask is generally their choice. A new executive order from Gov. Ned Lamont requires those who aren’t fully vaccinated to have a mask on while inside public places where they will be less than 6 feet away from others. But the order allows businesses, organizations, property owners and local governments to require the “universal use of masks” in the places they own or control, if they want. They can also require their staff to wear masks.