3 fine dining options in Hall County for a fancy evening out

By Kelsey Podo
The Times
 4 hours ago
Luna's is located on the downtown Gainesville square in the Hunt Tower. - photo by Austin Steele

Celebrating something or someone special? These fine dining establishments offer traditional choices and upscale environments.

Scott's Downtown

Scott’s Downtown keeps a polished dinner menu with a range of premium steak and seafood dishes and a few Southern classics like low-country shrimp and grits and fried oysters. The restaurant also provides an extensive cocktail menu for those wanting to kick back and unwind after work.

  • www.scottsdowntown.com | 770-536-1111

Antebellum

Experience fine dining in Flowery Branch by visiting Antebellum, which resides in an 1890s style home in the city’s historic district. The restaurant offers a seasonal menu with ingredients from local farms, as well as traditional American dishes with a gourmet twist. Some of the menu items include cocoa-crusted duck breast, grilled Atlantic salmon, wild farm greens and a local charcuterie and cheese board.

  • www.antebellumrestaurant.com | 770-965-8100

Luna’s

This mainstay located in the Hunt Tower off the Gainesville square features a refined dining experience and a traditionally American menu with dishes such as grilled pork chop with whipped sweet potatoes or salmon with basmati rice and vegetables. Dress to impress and don’t miss the piano bar.

  • lunas.com | 770-531-0848
