Georgia Lifestyle

7 trendy places to eat in Gainesville

By Kelsey Podo
Posted by 
The Times
The Times
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J7rzx_0a4Xg9BX00
Shrimp sear in a pan at Harvest Kitchen as Chef Myles Willman prepares Gambas Pil Pil Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the South Enota Drive. The restaurant features tapas and is an extension of their catering business Harvest Catering Co. - photo by Scott Rogers

Looking for a nice night out with fresh flavors and a fun atmosphere? These spots are all local with inventive menus and delicious food.

Harvest Kitchen

This Spanish tapas restaurant is located off the main thoroughfare and invites visitors to enjoy the culture and tastes its owners fell in love with when doing mission work in Spain. You’ll find dishes like paella, seafood croquettes and charcuterie. And don’t miss the crispy Brussels sprouts.

www.harvestcateringco.com/restaurant | 470-892-6918

2 Dog Restaurant

Whether sandwiches, burgers, quesadillas or a full plate of lasagna, you’ll find something satisfying at this local favorite. Be sure to check out the rotating menu of sides, often offering farm-fresh produce. And if the weather is nice, try out their side patio.

www.2dogrestaurant.com | 770-287-8384

Recess Gastro Pub

Located just off the downtown Gainesville square, this pub offers trendy Southern foods like fried green tomato appetizers and Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Thighs along with classic pub fare like burgers and fish and chips. It has a large bar area and an inventive cocktail menu.

recesspub.com | 678-450-0444

Avocados

Enjoy your meal at tables along the sunny sidewalk of the Gainesville square or retreat inside to enjoy a fresh burger or skillfully fried chicken tenders. There’s an eclectic bar upstairs called Blue Door that features a DJ and a dress code.

www.avocadoseats.com | 770- 532-0001

Yellow Fin

This downtown Gainesville restaurant spotlights seafood, with dishes like bang bang shrimp tacos and crab cakes. There’s also steaks, chicken and lamb for the land farers.

www.yellowfingv.com | 678-450-4225

Hopscotch

This tapas restaurant offers upscale casual dining on the downtown Gainesville square. The menu changes with the season but features dishes ranging from tatertots to sprouts and goat cheese. It also features local brews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12yL8D_0a4Xg9BX00
A bowl of tonkotsu chicken ramen is served at Zen Ramen and Sushi Burrito on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. - photo by Austin Steele

Zen Ramen & Sushi Burrito

The only Japanese restaurant in downtown Gainesville serves up its namesake. The sushi burritos offer filling choices including tuna, salmon, shrimp, crab and vegetable options.

678-696-5739

