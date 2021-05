The Ohio Senate passed a bill April 21 which would require party affiliation to be listed on a general election ballot for candidates running for positions on the Ohio Supreme Court and Ohio’s Eleven Courts of Appeals. The bill, sponsored by state Sens. Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland) and Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green), has been introduced to the Ohio House. A joint press release from the pair said the move would increase transparency and voter participation in judicial elections. Under current Ohio law, judicial candidates’ party affiliation is not designated on the general ballot, which they said can lead to “unnecessary confusion”...