Bayonne, NJ

BAYONNE: PARKING METERS TO RETURN MONDAY, MAY 24, AT RESTAURANT AND PHARMACY TAKE-OUT SPACES

By admin
riverviewobserver.net
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bayonne Parking Utility announced that the designated parking spaces for food and prescription pick-ups that had been created in front of restaurants and pharmacies last year are coming to an end, effective Monday, May 24. On that date, parking meters will be back in effect for any parking spaces that had meters before the Coronavirus emergency was declared last year. The designated food and pharmacy pick-up spaces were created in 2020 to encourage business when indoor dining was prohibited and retail trade was limited. Now that health restrictions are easing, more than 100 parking spaces in front of restaurants and pharmacies will return to their normal status.

riverviewobserver.net
City
Bayonne, NJ
