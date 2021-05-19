newsbreak-logo
Old Tissue, New Insights into 1918 Pandemic

GenomeWeb
 2 hours ago

Researchers have sequenced the partial genomes of two influenza samples and the full genome of another from the 1918 pandemic, Science reports. It adds that two samples came from lung tissues from German soldiers who died in Berlin in June 1918 that were then preserved in formalin and the third from a woman in Munich who died at an unknown time in 1918. The researchers, led by the Robert Koch Institute's Sébastien Calvignac-Spencer, report in BioRxiv that they compared these sequences from the first and milder wave of the influenza pandemic to ones previously analyzed from later in the influenza pandemic. They uncovered two sites in the nucleoprotein gene that differed between the waves that may have made the influenza virus more resistant to the host viral response.

Posted by
Forbes

Vaccines Vs Variants: Three Studies Provide New Insight

Two new studies have shown the real-world effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine rollout against two deadly Covid variants, B.1.1.7 and B.1.351. The news is decidedly positive, especially when considered alongside data from a third study, released today, on the effectiveness of a Moderna booster shot against B.1.351 and the P.1 variant. But despite the positive momentum, it remains far too soon to call the game in our favor nor trust too much in vaccines alone to end the virus’ spread.
EurekAlert

ATTR amyloidosis during the COVID-19 Pandemic: Insights from a global medical roundtablp

(Boston)-- The global spread of COVID-19 has raised serious concern for patients with chronic disease. A correlation has been identified between the severity of COVID-19 and a patient's preexisting comorbidities. Although COVID-19 primarily involves the respiratory system, dysfunction in multiple organ systems is common, particularly in the cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, immune, renal, and nervous systems. Patients with transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) (a disease caused by an abnormal misfolded protein that causes buildup of amyloid deposits in the heart, peripheral nervous system including the autonomic nervous system, or other organs) represent a population particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 morbidity due to the multisystem nature of ATTR amyloidosis.
MedicalXpress

Study reveals new mechanism of lung tissue regeneration

New research performed in mice models at Penn Medicine shows, mechanistically, how the infant lung regenerates cells after injury differently than the adult lung, with alveolar type 1 (AT1) cells reprograming into alveolar type 2 (AT2) cells (two very different lung alveolar epithelial cells), promoting cell regeneration, rather than AT2 cells differentiating into AT1 cells, which is the most widely accepted mechanism in the adult lung. These study findings, published today in Cell Stem Cell, show that the long-held assumption that AT1 and AT2 cells behave the same way in children and in adults is untrue.
EurekAlert

New combination immunotherapy plus ART expand innate cells critical to controlling HIV

ATLANTA - Yerkes National Primate Research Center researchers in collaboration with Institut Pasteur have determined a combination immunotherapy of Interleukin-21 (IL-21) and interferon alpha (IFN?) when added to antiviral therapy (ART) is effective in generating highly functional natural killer (NK) cells that can help control and reduce simian immunodeficiency virus (SIV) in animal models. This finding, published online today in Nature Communications, is key for developing additional treatment options to control HIV/AIDS, which impacts 38 million people worldwide.
GenomeWeb

Mitochondrial DNA Analysis Uncovers Influence of Genetic Variation on Hundreds of Phenotypes

NEW YORK — Genetic variants in mitochondrial DNA influence numerous complex human traits and diseases, a new analysis has found. The mitochondrial genome is 16,569 base pairs large, and while genetic variants within it have been known to affect mitochondrial function, their effect on common, complex diseases has been less explored. One reason is that the tools needed to analyze the mitochondrial genome have not been well developed until recently, according to Joanna Howson, a researcher at the University of Cambridge.
slashdot.org

Human tissue preserved since World War I yields new clues about 1918 pandemic

On 27 June 1918, two young German soldiers—one age 18, the other 17—died in Berlin from a new influenza strain that had emerged earlier that year. Their lungs ended up in the collection of the Berlin Museum of Medical History, where they rested, fixed in formalin, for 100 years. Now, researchers have managed to sequence large parts of the virus that infected the two men, giving a glimpse into the early days of the most devastating pandemic of the 20th century. The partial genomes hold some tantalizing clues that the infamous flu strain may have adapted to humans between the pandemic’s first and second waves.
clevelandclinic.org

Epilepsy Care in Older Adults: New Insights Into Seizure Types and RNS Response

Generalized epilepsy is surprisingly not uncommon among elderly patients with epilepsy, and older adults with drug-resistant epilepsy who cannot undergo surgery can safely be treated with responsive neurostimulation therapy (RNS). These two findings from separate Cleveland Clinic research investigations were presented at the recent 2021 American Academy of Neurology virtual annual meeting.
News-Medical.net

Study provides valuable insight for preventing global pandemics

Whether it's plankton exposed to parasites or people exposed to pathogens, a host's initial immune response plays an integral role in determining whether infection occurs and to what degree it spreads within a population, new University of Colorado Boulder research suggests. The findings, published May 13 in The American Naturalist,...
earth.com

Stickleback fish provide new insight into natural selection

Many animals will not be able to survive climate change, and predicting how individual species will respond can be very challenging. In a new study from McGill University, scientists have used genome sequencing to reveal that some animals, like the threespine stickleback fish, can adapt remarkably quickly to extreme new environments.
magnoliareporter.com

UA professor will study spread of pulmonary infections

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has awarded a five-year $1.7 million grant to a University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) researcher studying the pathogenesis of pulmonary infection. The UAMS laboratory run by Roger Pechous, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the College of Medicine’s Department of Microbiology...
MedicalXpress

New insight on tissue growth in synthetic vessels used for kidney dialysis

Chronic kidney disease affects the lives of millions of people. It's a condition marked by the loss of several key kidney functions such as removing toxins from the blood. To compensate for this loss, a patient can undergo regular dialysis to clean their blood, which, in some cases, requires the implantation of a synthetic tube to connect to the dialysis machine. However, this tube can be blocked or obstructed by irregular cell growth, which in turn can negatively affect dialysis. Researchers at Eindhoven University of Technology in collaboration with Maastricht University have precisely studied how new tissue grows near these tubes. The paper is published in Nature Communications Biology.
MedicalXpress

Researchers report new treatment for mucormycosis, the deadly 'black fungus'

The Lundquist Institute spinoff start-up company Vitalex Biosciences, founded by researcher Dr. Ashraf Ibrahim, is producing an antibody that stems the spread of mucormycosis, a deadly fungal infection with an overall mortality rate of 50% and higher. Mucormycosis is an emerging infection caused by exposure to mucor, a mold commonly found in soil, plants, manure and decaying fruits and vegetables. It affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs and is life-threatening in diabetic or severely immunocompromised individuals such as cancer patients. Mortality is greater than 50% and extremely disfiguring surgery is often needed to remove necrotic tissues.
News-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617 variant shows modest resistance to vaccine-induced antibodies

The World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled the double mutant B.1.617 variant — first discovered in India —a variant of concern for its high transmission rate and ability to evade immune responses. New research posted to the preprint server bioRxiv* finds B.1.617 can modestly reduce neutralizing antibody responses generated from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
doctorslounge.com

New Insights Into Treating Mild Head Injuries

TUESDAY, May 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It may be possible to treat the thinking problems that result from repeated hits to the head, a new laboratory study suggests. The new experiments with mice are the first to offer a molecular analysis of what happens in the brain after repetitive but mild blows to the head, said researcher Mark Burns. He is head of the Laboratory for Brain Injury and Dementia at Georgetown University, in Washington, D.C.
Newswise

Comprehensive Mount Sinai Study Shows Direct Evidence That COVID-19 Can Infect Cells in Eye

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Cell Stem Cell: Published Online May 2021. Paper Title: SARS-CoV-2 infects human adult donor eyes and hESC-derived ocular epithelium. Authors: Timothy Blenkinsop, PhD, Assistant Professor, Cell, Developmental & Regenerative Biology, and Benjamin tenOever, PhD, Professor, Microbiology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, and other coauthors.
physiciansweekly.com

Selective Janus kinase inhibition preserves interferon-λ-mediated antiviral responses.

Inflammatory diseases are frequently treated with Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors to diminish cytokine signaling. These treatments can lead to inadvertent immune suppression and may increase the risk of viral infection. Tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) is a JAK family member required for efficient type I interferon (IFN-α/β) signaling. We report here that selective TYK2 inhibition preferentially blocked potentially detrimental type I IFN signaling, whereas IFN-λ-mediated responses were largely preserved. In contrast, the clinically used JAK1/2 inhibitor baricitinib was equally potent in blocking IFN-α/β- or IFN-λ-driven responses. Mechanistically, we showed that epithelial cells did not require TYK2 for IFN-λ-mediated signaling or antiviral protection. TYK2 deficiency diminished IFN-α-induced protection against lethal influenza virus infection in mice but did not impair IFN-λ-mediated antiviral protection. Our findings suggest that selective TYK2 inhibitors used in place of broadly acting JAK1/2 inhibitors may represent a superior treatment option for type I interferonopathies to counteract inflammatory responses while preserving antiviral protection mediated by IFN-λ. Copyright © 2021 The Authors, some rights reserved; exclusive licensee American Association for the Advancement of Science. No claim to original U.S. Government Works.
westsidenewsny.com

CV19 CheckUp tool offers insight about avoiding pandemic risks

Greg Olsen, Director of the New York State Office for the Aging, is urging all New Yorkers to take the CV19 CheckUp, a free, anonymous, personalized, online tool that evaluates an individual’s risks associated with COVID-19 based on their circumstances. The CV19 CheckUp provides recommendations and resources to help reduce an individual’s pandemic risks.
The Pilot-Independent

The old and the new

Has anybody ever heard of the Antonine Plague? I had to ask Google, and Google tells us it was an ancient pandemic, back in 165 AD, brought to the Roman Empire by Roman soldiers who were returning from campaigns in the Near East — a pandemic that lasted for almost 20 years!
EurekAlert

Jan Vijg to present at the 8th Aging Research & Drug Discovery Meeting 2021

Monday, May 17, 2021, 2PM London -- Jan Vijg, Ph.D., will present the latest research on the topic Somatic mutations, genome mosaicism and aging at the worlds' largest conference on aging research for drug discovery, 8th annual Aging Research and Drug Discovery conference (8th ARDD). Dr. Jan Vijg is the Chair of the Department of Genetics at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
Posted by
104.5 The Team

This New Pandemic Trend STINKS

File this one under "things I hope go away and never come back after COVID." The New York Times posted a story today citing a study done by YouGov in Britain. The study, which was picked up by The Guardian, examines the amount of people that have stopped bathing and/or during the pandemic. Now, I get that some folks are working completely remotely, and their "commute" is now from their bed to their desk, to their coffee maker and back.