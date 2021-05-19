newsbreak-logo
Barack Obama Shares the Moment That Discouraged His Daughters from Running for Office

By Sabrina Park
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer president Barack Obama shared with James Corden why he doesn't believe his daughters will follow in his footsteps and run for president. In an interview on Monday's episode of The Late Late Show, Obama explained that the lack of privacy his family endured throughout his presidency had to have taken a significant toll on his daughters, both of whom understandably sought out any semblances of normalcy while spending their most formative years in the White House. "First of all, them as teenagers having Secret Service guys follow them when they were going out on dates, I think, probably has shut down their interest in public service," said Obama. "They still have PTSD from guys talking into their wrist microphones and glasses as they're trying to go to a music concert."

