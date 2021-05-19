newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Is Tom Hanks multi-lingual? No, it's just AI

msn.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBad lip-syncing in dubbing and subtitles have always put off audiences wherever they are in the world, box office takings of foreign films show. AI may be about to change all that. Francesca Lynagh reports.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Foreign Films#Subtitles#Francesca Lynagh Reports#Box Office Takings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesGamespot

Tom Hanks Movie About Robot And Dog Coming To Apple TV Plus

Tom Hanks is staying in business with Apple. Following Apple's acquisition of Hanks' war movie Midway and the new WWII show Masters of the Air, the company has acquired the new Hanks movie Finch. The sci-fi film, which is directed by Game of Thrones veteran Miguel Sapochnik, follows the story...
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Behind The Scenes: Tom Hanks & Paul Greengrass On The Set Of CAPTAIN PHILLIPS

Tom Hanks is at the top of his game in Paul Greengrass’ 2013 film Captain Phillips – it’s Hanks’ best ever performance. It’s the most pure acting that he’s ever given on screen. Usually, Hanks’ high calibre acting roles feature some sort of gimmick (weight loss, AIDS etc), but here he’s an average guy in an above average situation. He anchors Paul Greengrass’ film in such a way that helps heighten the film’s tension. And boy is there tension. Once this true-life drama kicks into high-gear it doesn’t stop, sustaining edge of your seat thrills for two hours. That is an impressive feat.
Celebritieswcregisteronline.com

People Arguing Over Whether This Is Tom Hanks or Bill Murray

People are confused as to whether this one particular photo is of Tom Hanks or Bill Murray… But we have the all-important answer now. Now, Tom Hanks is one of the most famous and recognizable actors of all time…. via: Shutterstock. There’s no doubt he’s one of the biggest names...
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

The Most Hated Tom Hanks Movie, According to Fans

It's hard not to love Tom Hanks. He's one of the most celebrated actors of all time—he's won two Academy Awards and been nominated for four others—but he's also become a fixture in pop culture over the past several decades, evolving from leading man to America's dad. Just because people love Tom Hanks, however, doesn't mean they love every movie he's ever made. That's why we set out to find out which films could be called the most hated Tom Hanks movies of all time.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Tom Hardy Movie Just Hit Netflix

Tom Hardy‘s career got off to a solid start for an unknown actor when he made both his film and television debuts in 2001 as part of two acclaimed ensemble war dramas after landing small parts in Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down and the Tom Hanks/Steven Spielberg epic Band of Brothers, following it up with a villainous turn opposite Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard and the Enterprise crew in Star Trek: Nemesis.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Toy Story 3: This Woody theory gives sequel a very disturbing twist

There is a potential revelation about Toy Story 3 that gives the film a disturbing twist.The sequel, which was released 11 years ago, follows the gang as they are mistakenly delivered to Sunnyside daycare centre.It’s down to Woody (Tom Hanks) to convince the other toys that they haven’t been abandoned by Andy so that they can return in time before he leaves for college.While at the daycare centre, though, the toys face obstacles in the form of the others there – namely Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear (Ned beatty) who, despite his friendly name, is revealed to be the film’s main antagonist.Viewers...
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Box Office: Can Sony’s ‘Hotel Transylvania 4’ Succeed Without Adam Sandler?

Sony dropped the first theatrical trailer for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania this morning. The two-minute tease offerings a pretty succinct explanation of the plot and the core hook for why fans and general audiences will want to show up for the fourth go-around with the Drac Pack. Johnny (Andy Samberg) thinks his father-in-law (Brian Hull) will never think of him as part of the family since he’s not a monster. In waltzes Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan) offering him a formula that makes humans into monsters but also monsters into humans. One big mistake later, and not only is Johnny a giant monster but many of the film’s marquee boogie-men (Drac, Frankenstein Monster, Wayne the Werewolf, etc.) are now human. As elevator pitches go, this is a pretty decent one.
Movieslaughingplace.com

Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “Starship Troopers”

A coproduction with Tri Star Pictures brings us this week’s film from the vault of Touchstone Pictures. Starship Troopers has a deep literary history and a talented cast of actors that bring to the screen a version of the literary work of Robert A. Heinlein. The Plot. In the distant...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Tom Hanks missed out on one of the most memorable Friends guest appearances

Tom Hanks missed out on one of the most memorable guest appearances in Friends because he couldn’t get away from a film shoot in time. The actor was offered the role of Sandy, the nanny hired by Ross and Rachel to look after their daughter, Emma. In the episode, the fact that Sandy is a man causes issues for Ross, but Sandy eventually gets him to open up about his insecurities. Freddie Prinze Jr, who plays the character in season nine, episode six (“The One with the Male Nanny”), made the revelation in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.“I wasn’t...
DrinksWired

Hank Azaria Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Hank Azaria takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about himself. How do you pronounce Hank Azaria? Does Hank sing? How did he get started on 'The Simpsons'? Has he been nominated for an Academy Award? Hank answers all these questions and much more. Released...
Illinois EntertainmentHollywoodChicago.com

Alfred Hitchcock

CHICAGO – People in waste management have a mantra that seems to have been awkwardly adopted by the film industry: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. In the film industry’s case, ‘reduce’ doesn’t mean to create less waste, but to reduce the amount of money spent taking a chance on original content. A...
Illinois EntertainmentHollywoodChicago.com

Jennifer Jason Leigh

CHICAGO – People in waste management have a mantra that seems to have been awkwardly adopted by the film industry: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. In the film industry’s case, ‘reduce’ doesn’t mean to create less waste, but to reduce the amount of money spent taking a chance on original content. Consider...
Combat SportsHerald-Times

Tinseltown Talks: Hank Garrett's transition from tough guy on the streets to the screen

As outlined in his recent autobiography, “From Harlem Hoodlum to Hollywood Heavyweight,” Hank Garrett will be the first to admit he’s lucky to be alive. There were days growing up in a tough Harlem neighborhood in the 1940s and 50s where street violence was a regular threat. Later, he faced brutal matches as a professional wrestler and months recuperating in a hospital bed after a horrific car crash.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning (MARL) and Cooperative AI

A tool for helping humans cooperate with one another?. Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning (MARL) is a subfield of reinforcement learning that is becoming increasingly relevant and has been blowing my mind —Before continuing to read this post, you must watch this video by OpenAI which demonstrates the amazing research being conducted in this area.