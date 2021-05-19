Is Tom Hanks multi-lingual? No, it's just AI

Sony dropped the first theatrical trailer for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania this morning. The two-minute tease offerings a pretty succinct explanation of the plot and the core hook for why fans and general audiences will want to show up for the fourth go-around with the Drac Pack. Johnny (Andy Samberg) thinks his father-in-law (Brian Hull) will never think of him as part of the family since he’s not a monster. In waltzes Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan) offering him a formula that makes humans into monsters but also monsters into humans. One big mistake later, and not only is Johnny a giant monster but many of the film’s marquee boogie-men (Drac, Frankenstein Monster, Wayne the Werewolf, etc.) are now human. As elevator pitches go, this is a pretty decent one.