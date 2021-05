The North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth, will have Brain Injury 101 on June 9 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Did you know that a stroke is a type of brain injury? did you also know that a concussion is a brain injury? Presented by the Restore Neurobehavioral Center, seniors can discuss the basics of brain injury - what it is, the causes and an overview of the medical, physical and behavioral complications that come from a brain injury.