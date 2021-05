Dogecoin had a rough night, and so did comedy. Elon Musk was one of the most anticipated Saturday Night Live hosts in recent years, just because his booking was so divisive and derided. Many fans were openly hoping for a live-from-New-York disaster. But instead, it turned out to be a snoozy stroke session, framing Musk as a lovably zany sitcom boss — what a character! It was in no way terrible enough to be funny-terrible. It was just a 90-minute suck-up infomercial for the Tesla mogul and his brands, especially his cryptocurrency Dogechain. Every gag had the same punch line: He’s Elon Musk, and you’re not.