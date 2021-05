For decades, oil and gas companies have taken advantage of a broken federal leasing system in an effort to stockpile our nation’s precious public lands. The industry’s exploitation of this system has prompted Montanans and other stakeholders across the West to call for reforms to the leasing system. Those calls have gotten louder and louder over the last few years as it has become more apparent that the system is undermining our public lands, our outdoor recreation economy, and the economic health of local communities.