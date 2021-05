After an unceremonious pre-draft thrashing, Justin Fields slipped past QB-needy teams like the Panthers and the Broncos, and found himself donning a Bears hat. From being the clear-cut QB2, to getting drafted QB4, he lands in Chicago and behind newly signed Andy Dalton to begin his career. Dalton is on his third team after beginning his career in Cincinnati, a single season in Dallas, and now Chicago. Can Fields come in and contribute immediately? Or will he have to grind it out and wait for his time like Mahomes?