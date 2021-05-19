Drouin the Canadiens’ Nominee for the King Clancy Award
Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The King Clancy Trophy is awarded yearly to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community. The last time a Habs player was the winner of this award was in 2007 when Saku Koivu received the trophy. In 2017, Jonathan Drouin has implicated himself with the Montreals Canadiens Children’s Foundation by renting the Jo and his Champions Suite which allows nearly 350 kids a year to experience a memorable night by watching a Habs game from a suite of the Bell Centre.hockeybuzz.com