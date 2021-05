I need to keep my face off of Facebook. My wife thinks so, and now, so do I. It started off innocently enough. I was engaged in a discussion about Jesus and what He would do (like, would He give out water to people if they were thirsty?). Somebody brought up the homeless shelter that’s scheduled to be built just off of Little Victory Boulevard, across from Tompkinsville Park. They stated that, along with feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, visiting the imprisoned, comforting the sorrowing and welcoming the stranger, it would behoove us to shelter the homeless.