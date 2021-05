The Siuslaw Viking Softball team finished their season on Saturday against Junction City. The Double header saw the Tigers dominate the Vikings, but that did not stop one Viking athlete from finishing out her season with an exclamation point. Junior Bailey Overton, in game two of the double-header, swung for the fences 4 times and hit home runs in four consecutive at bats driving in all of the Viking’s 8 runs in the 18-8 loss. Overton also contributed on defense with 5 put outs and one assist. In the first game Overton went 2-3 with a double, a triple and a run. The Vikings end their season 1-14.