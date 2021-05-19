Folding chairs, barstools sold at Walmart recalled due to fall hazard
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Cheyenne Products Mainstay is recalling close to 800,000 folding chairs and barstools due to a fall hazard. The recall involves multiple styles of metal folding chairs and barstools with padded seats upholstered in vinyl or microfiber and sold under the Mainstay brand name. A white sticker label on the bottom of the seats includes the name Cheyenne Products or Cheyenne Industries and lists the production date by month and year. Another white sticker label on the bottom of the seat displays a barcode with the model number printed above the barcode, and the UPC printed below the barcode.www.nottinghammd.com