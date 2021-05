When even CNBC is talking about the writing on the wall for the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, they know they are in big trouble. I have been predicting this for years, but most people thought it was funny when I would criticize the CDC for needing an outrageous 6 weeks to tell us there was lettuce being sold tainted with E. coli. They assumed it must be real when they fabricated "pre-diabetes" criteria and even wasted tens of millions of our tax dollars putting up billboards trying to convince the public they have a disease (and will burden the health care system getting doctors to discuss, not to mention medication costs) that no other country accepts as existing. Or a vaping epidemic. Or that pain patients and doctors created a fentanyl epidemic.