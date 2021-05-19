Jonas Brothers Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

It's almost that time again to start planning out your Sundays, Bills Mafia. The 2021 NFL Schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 12 at 8:00 PM ET. Tickets for individual Bills games will be available starting that night through Ticketmaster. For those interested in purchasing, visit the Bills single game ticket page to select the game you want to buy tickets for. Tickets must be purchased online only - no in-person or over-the-phone orders taken for single-game tickets.