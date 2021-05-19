Jonas Brothers Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Pop-rock hearthrobs the Jonas Brothers have revealed 2021 tour dates, billed as Remember This. Kevin, Joe, and Nick will perform at outdoor large-scale venues across America from August into October. The memorable nights will also feature up-and-coming country-pop star Kelsea Ballerini and electro-pop artist Jordan McGraw as the opening acts on select dates. Two dates are set in Nashville for September, but the venue location will be announced at a later time. Check back here when that information becomes available.