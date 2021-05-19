Justin Christine: The New Interior Designer Ready To Transform Lake Of The Ozarks Homes

The right renovations won't just make your space more comfortable to live in, they can also increase the overall value of your home. "In general, updating areas of your home that feel tired with classic materials that stand the test of time can ultimately up your home's resale value," says interior designer Ariel Okin. "It also won't ever peg your renovation to a specific era." Whether you're renovating a single room or considering a larger-scale layout switch-up, home renovation expert Jean Brownhill, the founder of Sweeten, says it's important to focus on the spaces that you (and future homebuyers) spend the most time in. "Update the spaces you see and touch daily, such as kitchens and bathrooms," she advises. "As spaces that you interact with every day, these renovations will not only increase the quality of the experience, but they are at the top of the list for return on investment."