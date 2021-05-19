Justin Christine: The New Interior Designer Ready To Transform Lake Of The Ozarks Homes

Designed by Mark Cravotta of Cravotta Interiors, this lovely African-inspired home is located in Austin, Texas. Designer Mark Cravotta sought a sweet spot between the home’s sleek architecture and the wife’s desire for pattern and texture. In the living room, soft elements like the unstructured sofa and the organic forms of the Vincenzo De Cotiis coffee table open the dialogue, while in the dining room African-inspired upholstery and a ceramic chandelier reminiscent of a ceremonial headdress continue the conversation. A former ceramicist and jewelry maker, Cravotta offers an artistic sensibility. “Because this is a steel and glass house with relatively little wall space, the architectural details and furnishings help express art throughout,” he explains, pointing to the entry console by Ingrid Donat with a bespoke Windsor-style bench and metal screen just beyond. “The entry wall was originally solid but the owners really wanted guests to see the spectacular view,” adds Cravotta. “The idea for a transparent room divider was introduced and I knew French artist Christophe Côme was the one to make it.”