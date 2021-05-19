newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

My Adventures With Superman Series Set for HBO & Cartoon Network

By Maggie Dela Paz
Coming Soon!
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max and Cartoon Network have officially given a two-season order to Warner Bros. Animation’s newest DC animated comedy series titled My Adventures with Superman, centering around Clark, Lois, and Jimmy Olsen as they become an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. This serialized coming-of-age story will feature the voices of Alice Lee (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) and The Boys star Jack Quaid who have been tapped for the leading voice roles of Superman/ Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

www.comingsoon.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Quaid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Comedy Star#Hbo Cartoon Network#Superman Clark Kent#Super Heroes#Family Animated Series#Adventures#Animation Team#Coming Of Age Story#Feature#Love#Photographer Jimmy Olsen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosBatman News

Pennyworth potentially moving from Epix to HBO Max

Pennyworth season 2 has come to an end, and it appears it may move to a new home should it receive a third season. According to Deadline, Epix and Warner Bros. TV are negotiating a new deal for Pennyworth, the series that tells the origin story of Alfred Pennyworth. The first two seasons aired on Epix, but apparently, Warner Bros. wants to look at moving those to HBO Max in the near future. Then, should a third season be ordered, they would first air on HBO Max, and Epix would get rights to them in a second distribution window.
MoviesMovieWeb

Smallville Star Tom Welling Would Love to Be The Superman in The Batman Universe

Smallville star Tom Welling has offered the suggestion that he join The Batman universe as The Man of Steel alongside Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight. While saying that he would be on board for a cameo as the DC superhero in CW's The Flash at some stage, the actor stated that he would love the opportunity to stand alongside The Batman as Superman.
Comicssupermanhomepage.com

Mild Mannered Reviews – Batman/Superman #17

Batman and Superman of Earth-0 are still investigating the satellite. The Archivist reveals himself and then the story shifts back to the meeting of Superman and Batman that began in the previous issue. Bruce, Clark, Lois, and Dick are quickly drawn together and attacked. They decide to look into the Spider-Lady, who is revealed to be Batman’s earth’s version of Lois Lane, the only survivor of a bombing at the Daily Planet. Superman, Lois, and Lois uncover the thinness of realities, so Superman uses his heat vision to burn through reality and they are confronted by the Archivist. The Archivist wants to create one perfect universe and will destroy all others to create it.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Superman movie reportedly set in its own universe and taking inspiration from original Superman comics

New details have emerged online regarding Warner Bros. new Superman movie, which will have a Black lead. According to The Hollywood Reporter, at the moment, the new movie will be set in its own universe, separate from recent blockbusters like Wonder Woman 1984 and Aquaman, similar to Matt Reeves' The Batman. Upcoming movie The Flash is expected to bring the multiverse to screens and will feature Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman from Tim Burton's movies.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

The CW’s New Superman & Lois Posters Highlight Lana Lang’s Family

The CW’s New Superman & Lois Posters Highlight Lana Lang’s Family. Clark Kent and Lois Lane may share top billing on Superman & Lois. Regardless, this doesn’t mean that characters outside their family can’t get their own posters for the series. The CW has just revealed new key art for the show’s ongoing first season that spotlights all three members of the Lang-Cushing clan. You can check them out for yourself below.
Moviestheplaylist.net

WB’s New ‘Superman’ Film Reportedly Will Feature A Black Clark Kent & Could Be A Period Piece

When it was announced that JJ Abrams was set to produce a new “Superman” film with acclaimed writer Ta-Nehisi Coates set to pen the script, the reports said that the film would actually include a Black actor as the superhero. But without much more information, fans were a bit confused. Does this mean Henry Cavill would continue as Clark Kent and a new actor would take the role of Calvin Ellis, a Black character from the comics that is another version of Superman from the multiverse? Or is this new film going to be a full reboot? Well, according to THR, we are getting a better idea about what’s going on.
Moviesreadjunk.com

Justice Society: World War II (4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray + Digital)

Starring: Stana Katic, Matt Bomer, Omid Abtahi, Darren Criss, Chris Diamantopoulos, Matthew Mercer, Liam McIntyre, Elysia Roturu, Armen Taylor. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment provided me with a free copy of this 4K/Blu-ray set that I reviewed in this post. The opinions I share are my own. While on vacation in...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Will Superman and Lois air a new episode tonight, May 4?

Superman and Lois normally airs new episodes on Tuesday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET. Has The CW scheduled one up for tonight?. The CW has not aired a new episode of Superman and Lois for six weeks now. That means that, since it debuted back in February, it has spent more weeks off the air than on the air.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Marc Guggenheim Clarifies "Crisis" Connection to Current DC Multiverse

With WarnerMedia making it clear that when it comes to both the film and television/streaming sides of the DC Comics universe, the multiverse is in play, baby! Which is a nice way of saying that pretty much everything exists in their own specific reality- which is why we can have Joker and The Suicide Squad considered to be in the same universe. We just have to add "multi" and get rid of the "uni." And to know where to look for a sense of where all this multiverse love came from, look no further than The CW's mega-crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths." Running from December 2019 to January 2020 and with Marc Guggenheim as overall creator, the event saw Arrowverse shows Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning fighting for the very fate of the multiverse. And they won. But then some folks got a little confused. Towards the end of the final chapter, viewers are offered a glimpse of a few "new earths" that were present post-"Crisis" (Stargirl, Teen Titans, etc.)- but some took that to mean that the multiverse returned much, much smaller and more streamlined.
TV Series/Film

Elizabeth Olsen to Star in ‘Love and Death’ Limited Series at HBO Max

If grieving over the loss of her synthezoid husband in WandaVision wasn’t enough, Elizabeth Olsen is about to face even more neighborhood woes in a new HBO Max limited series called Love and Death. Inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles called “Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II” from Texas Monthly, the series follows two churchgoing couples in a small town in Texas whose lives take a dark turn when someone picks up an axe.
TV SeriesNME

Elizabeth Olsen to play murderer Candy Montgomery in HBO series

Elizabeth Olsen has been cast as smalltown murderer Candy Montgomery in new HBO series Love and Death. The show will focus on a notorious murder in Texas in 1980, with Olsen playing Montgomery, a woman who was convicted of murdering her neighbour and friend Betty Gore with an axe. Love...
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman & Lois: David Ramsey Directs "Man of Steel" -- Check Out the Details

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Man of Steel," the upcoming, May 25 episode of Superman & Lois. Directed by Arrow veteran David Ramsey, the episode centers on Clark helping Jordan get used to a new power that he has developed, while Lois's investigation continues to develop. The seventh episode of the series, "Man of Steel" will be the second episode following a brief hiatus the show took after someone involved with the production tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. It followes May 18's "Broken Trust," the details of which you can check out here.