My Adventures With Superman Series Set for HBO & Cartoon Network
HBO Max and Cartoon Network have officially given a two-season order to Warner Bros. Animation’s newest DC animated comedy series titled My Adventures with Superman, centering around Clark, Lois, and Jimmy Olsen as they become an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. This serialized coming-of-age story will feature the voices of Alice Lee (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) and The Boys star Jack Quaid who have been tapped for the leading voice roles of Superman/ Clark Kent and Lois Lane.www.comingsoon.net