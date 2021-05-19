(G)I-DLE's Yuqi continues to look for escape routes in the second music video teaser for "Bonnie & Clyde"

Sebastian Bellofiore Gubser, aka Jaemes Dean, was born in Switzerland from Italian and Dominican parents. He has lived in Zurich, Switzerland, Milan and in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. Jaemes is fluent in 4 languages, can rap it at least 2 and has written songs in 3 languages. Currently living in New York City, he has decided to go back to his main love of composing music. As a teenager, he listened to metal music, Megadeth, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Korn, and Limp Bizkit. He then later moved on to death and black metal and thanks to metal he started playing guitar, and formed his first musical group, which allowed him to move in another direction several years later.He knew of Eminem, and other rappers, from his debut album “Slim Shady LP”, but it wasn’t before listening to Kaos’s “Precious Things” in 2003 that he really understood the potential of rap. The way Kaos wrote and the vibe that his songs had, made him see a side of rap that he didn’t know and fascinated him alot. Like so many other times in his life and after so many years in music, he was hungry for something different and new. He wanted to learn how to do something else, So he started coding, designing landed a job working for Google as a Product Designer.