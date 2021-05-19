newsbreak-logo
(G)I-DLE's Yuqi continues to look for escape routes in the second music video teaser for "Bonnie & Clyde"

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 1 hour ago

Following her first music video teaser clip, (G)I-DLE's Yuqi the second music video teaser for "Bonnie & Clyde" from her digital single 'A Page.'. In the music video teaser, Yuqi continues to search for escape routes as she is the modern-day Bonnie getting ready to run away with Clyde. The...

