I still don’t have a PlayStation 5. If you are like the majority of human beings, you also probably do not, even after six months of futile longing. I say this not to rub it in your/my face, but to instead deliver further sobering news: If you played through Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS4 (like I did) and loved it (like I did) and were excited to play the upcoming bonus Yuffie episode in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (like I was), get ready to wait.