Kansas Entertainment

Baber’s art featured at One Door North

mcphersonweeklynews.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleClayworks is welcoming artist Amy Baber to their One Door North Gallery, 107 N. Main St., in McPherson. Baber’s artwork will be on display at the location through the month of June. Baber, who resides in Wichita, says her work blends the realism of classical art with the ambiguity of surrealism. Her main subjects are […]

www.mcphersonweeklynews.com
Wichita, KS
Entertainment
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
City
Mcpherson, KS
