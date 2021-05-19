newsbreak-logo
Kansas Health

McPherson Center for Health adds permanent MRI

mcphersonweeklynews.com
 1 hour ago

McPherson Center for Health has added a permanent MRI, housed in a new, dedicated area of the radiology department. The unit replaces a mobile service that was offered for MRI patients for many years. "It is exciting to be able to place the latest MRI imaging technology right here in McPherson," said McPherson Hospital […]

www.mcphersonweeklynews.com
Kansas Society

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...
Kansas Business

1386 12th Ave McPherson

Price: $175,000 | Bedrooms: 3 | Baths: 1 | 1,480 sq ft. Front row seating for gorgeous Kansas sunsets can be yours, but only if you act quickly. Nestled on the West edge of McPherson on 1 3/4 acres this one owner ranch style home is calling you. The outside is designed for ACTIVITY with its fenced pen (perfect for 4H projects: bucket calves, goats, a pony…), 2 level wood deck, patio, small fish pond, deck & power for your above ground pool…so much FUN! Inside the house you’ll still be able to see those sunsets through the wall of windows in the living room. The kitchen is packed full of cabinetry and a breakfast bar that flows into the dining area with built-in hutch. Just off the kitchen is a laundry room (with access to the back yard) and roughed in 3/4 bath. Unfinished basement is sound and an open slate, ready to accommodate your needs. A new roof is included in the pricing, and there is plenty of updates to do, but the payoff will be worth it. Properties like these don’t come available often, so make your appointment today. All Highest and Best offers will be presented to the Seller on Tuesday at 5:30.
Kansas Lifestyle

‘Poutine’ all this in a taco is a little crazy

I have had several people over the years tell me that this column is promoting bad eating. I mean, yeah, I agree at least somewhat. If you eat many of the recipes I write about every day of the week, you're probably not making your doctor or your bathroom scale all that happy. […]
Kansas Education

Inman industrial arts students compete/learn at fair

Bill Bush INMAN—Several students from Inman attended the Heart of America Industrial Arts Fair held in Sedgwick on May 5. Six schools from the league—Sedgwick, Remington, Inman, Ell-Saline, Sterling and Marion—participated in the event. Students brought and entered projects they created. Then, while judges evaluated the projects, students rotated among four 25-minute workshops, […]
Mcpherson County, KS

All Schools Day back with limited activities

For the McPherson News Ledger The traditional parade and carnival associated with the McPherson County All Schools Day will not take place this year as the community emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers have put together a limited schedule of events to mark the 108th anniversary of the celebration. The event will still […]
Kansas Society

Brown named volunteer of the year

McPHERSON—McPherson Hospital Volunteers have announced Kathy Brown as their latest Volunteer of the Year. Criteria for selection includes annual activity of at least 250 hours of service, engagement in one fundraiser and one special project, attendance at three quarterly meetings and abidance by the Volunteer Services Policies and Procedures. Director of Volunteer Services […]
Kansas Government

Building wall collapses in McPherson downtown

McPHERSON—A section of the Sounds Great music building on 123 N. Main Street collapsed Tuesday morning, creating a dramatic display and plenty of commotion in the McPherson downtown. The west wall of the apartment building above the store collapsed, leaving a gaping hole in its place. No person was injured, though the McPherson […]
Kansas Government

Maier gives BPU update

Staff Reports McPherson News-Ledger McPHERSON—Board of Public Utilities General Manager Tim Maier gave an update on the utility’s first quarter activity to the McPherson City Commission on Monday. Ongoing projects include building a new substation on Mohawk Road to the north of McPherson. Crews continue to set steel and have completed work on […]
Kansas Government

McPherson Area Veterans Committee hosts Memorial Day Services

For the McPherson News-Ledger The McPherson Area Veterans Committee will be hosting Memorial Day Services on Monday, May 31, at various locations. Services will be in-person this year. This year's speaker will be retired Lt. Col. Tom Frankenfield. The first service will be held at 8 a.m. at the Crestwood Cemetery, Pawnee Road […]
Kansas Government

Old Western captures pieces of Kansas history at free screening Saturday

By Jackie Nelson Residents across McPherson County can enjoy an old western while celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail. Linda Colle, a community organizer working on events surrounding the bicentennial of the trail, said the movie, “Santa Fe Trail,” released in 1940, features Ronald Regan and Errol Flynn. The movie […]
Kansas Lifestyle

Food trucks, cars and live music downtown this Friday

Staff Reports McPHERSON—To help take the sting away from the cancelled All Schools Day activities, live music, food trucks and a Main Street drag are planned for this Friday, May 14, in downtown McPherson. Organizer Scott Becker said activities will kick off at 5 p.m., with Old Farts Drag Main. Food trucks will also […]
Kansas Government

Latest information from county health department

COVID-19 data in McPherson County can be found on the home page of mcphersoncountyks.us, under “McPherson County COVID-19 Dashboard.” This data will continue to be updated Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week. There are 12 current active cases. There have been 3,316 cases in the county and 89 deaths. After...
Kansas Government
Salina Post

McPherson Co. Health Dept.: New gathering recommendations

MCPHERSON -- The McPherson County Health Department today announced new gathering recomendations. Beginning today, the following recommendations are in place. ●If all persons in a gathering have been fully vaccinated for at least 2 weeks, masks and distancing may not be necessary. ●Entities and businesses may continue to be more...
Kansas Government

McPherson commissioners drop mask mandate, encourage vaccinations

The McPherson city commissioners voted 3-0 Monday in favor of suspending the mask mandate, adding a section through ordinance 3354 that allows them to quickly implement or suspend the mandate as needed. McPherson County sits in the yellow range of the Key Metrics for COVID Suppression Framework, with 4 new...
Moundridge, KS

Opera Block hosting First Friday in Moundridge

MOUNDRIDGE—A new event venue is hosting its grand opening this Friday, May 7. Opera Block, at the corner of Christian and Cole, will host a First Friday event from 4 to 8 p.m. The venue will be open for walk-throughs and offer light refreshments. Carrie Belshe, the owner of Opera Block, has owned the property […]
Kansas Business

SWAP SHOP 5/7

Heavy Duty 2 wheel truck bed trailer… make an offer 620-654-4012 620-654-6821 can text this number. 10 inch Craftsman table saw 150.00 620-241-5224. Side by Side fridge 175.00 works, 15 CF freezer 150.00. 620-755-6933 call for details. Treadmill50.00, Airdyn bike 50.00, 230Phaff sewing machine in a case, weight bench 50.00...
Kansas Government

Historical Society gives new home to iconic St. John’s bell tower

MOUNDRIDGE—Wednesday morning, residents were in for an unusual sight as a semi-truck loaded with a bell tower slowly rolled through town from the former St. John's Lutheran Church to its new home at the Moundridge Historical Society. In a cooperative effort between the city, the historical society and Altitude Energy, the six-ton tower and bell […]
Kansas Society

McPherson stepping out to show it’s community Pride

McPHERSON—Tricia Warring and Josh Rice are working to create Pride in McPherson. The pair are organizing this year’s Pride Parade, to take place June 26. This year’s Pride Parade will feature speakers, family-friendly activities, vendors, and more. The event will stage at the McPherson College Roundabout at 3 p.m. and march to the Lakeside Park […]
Kansas Lifestyle

Love Reese’s eggs? Copy that.

If you do some looking online about the best version of Reese's candy, you'll find quite a few articles that discuss the superiority of Reese's eggs to the normal peanut butter cups. Yes, I know. I need to spend my time more wisely, but I ended up down a strange rabbit hole, and I figured […]