BlackRock’s climate views put it center stage in Exxon boardroom fight

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON/BOSTON (Reuters) – Top asset manager BlackRock could determine the outcome of a proxy fight between Exxon Mobil and a hedge fund seeking to reshape the oil giant’s board and future direction. Exxon’s 12 directors are up for election on May 26, in a vote that offers a high profile...

#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Exxon Mobil#Global Climate Change#Ceos#Chevron#Reuters#Bp#Woodside Petroleum Ltd#Iss#Glass Lewis Co#Pirc#The Church Of England#Exxon Executives#Exxon Shares#Esg Proposals Blackrock#Climate Reporting#Climate Activists#Corporate Directors#Major Investors#Responsible Investment
