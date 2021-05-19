BlackRock’s climate views put it center stage in Exxon boardroom fight

ExxonMobil is one of the few global energy supermajors which for some time resisted the energy transition which is underway and will eventually lead to peak oil demand and ultimately sharply lower fossil fuel prices. After a bruising 2020 which saw Exxon, once the world’s third-largest listed company at the end of the 1990s, described as a zombie corporation the energy super major embarked on a new path. This includes rolling out a plan to manage the energy transition and push for a carbon-neutral global economy to check global warming as well as a focus on more profitable assets. By November 2020 Exxon had announced it planned to focus capital spending on those assets which will deliver the highest possible returns. That saw the global supermajor list Brazil, Guyana, and the Permian Basin as priorities in its 2021 capital budget of $16 billion to $19 billion.