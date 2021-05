As a children and youth services librarian, early literacy and instilling a love for literature to children at a young age has always been an important aspect of my job. One of my favorite programs that I have the privilege of offering our community is our Bouncing Babies Story Time each Thursday at 11 a.m. for children ages birth through 2 years old. We’ve gone virtual with our programming for the past year, so instead of families coming into our story time space and spreading out on the rug to join me in songs and book sharing, parents and caregivers have become more responsible for making sure their child is involved. This requires putting life on hold and logging on to tune in each week online for our literacy programming.