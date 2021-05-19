Demi Lovato comes forward as nonbinary in new podcast: ‘I was ignoring my truth’
Singer Demi Lovato announced they are nonbinary and their pronouns are they/them Wednesday during the pilot episode of their new podcast, "4D.". "I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you," Lovato said to begin the show. "Over the past year and a half I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as nonbinary.