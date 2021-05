My relationship with Star Trek: Voyager is only as old as my daughter, two and a half years. My wife and I started watching the series together just after she was born, and I think the post-partum hormones coursing through my body during my kid’s first months have a lot to do with the connection I have to this series. In my recent rewatch of Voyager, uncomplicated by hormones and exhaustion, I saw it through a more critical eye. I recognize the underdeveloped characters, the dropped plot lines, and the cringeworthy stereotypes (Kazon, blech). But while I can see where criticism of Voyager comes from, Voyager still holds a special place in my heart and I believe that’s because, more than any of the other Trek series, its core themes are deeply rooted in parenthood. It’s about all of the confusion and terror that comes with being a first time parent — and let me tell you, it’s truly like being plucked from all that you knew and dropped into an unknown part of space.