South Florida Faces Pandemic Foreclosure Crisis

Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you. Last week: March 9, 2020 – given 13 cases and two dead in Florida – our governor declared a state of emergency, stating: “I am responsible for meeting the danger presented to this state and its people.” As of May 4, with 3075 cases and 41 deaths reported; 10,000 cases presenting variants of concern; and 36,009 Floridians dead, “we are no longer in a state of emergency.” Prohibitions were placed on prudent actions to ensure public health because “it’s the evidence-based thing to do.” Do we “trust the vaccine” or those who are unvaccinated? We’re clearly not out of the woods yet!