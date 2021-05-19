South Florida Faces Pandemic Foreclosure Crisis
South Florida is facing a foreclosure crisis, thanks to the pandemic. Fraudulent foreclosures and bad banking practices are to blame for thousands of people now on the brink of losing their homes. Miami Attorney Bruce Jacobs predicts a wave of foreclosures like we haven't seen since 2010. He says there is a moratorium on foreclosures, but it only applies to those with government backed mortgages. Jacobs says a perfect example is 82-year-old Ana Rodriguez. She's the longest serving female political prisoner of the Castro regime who spent 19 years behind bars and now faces eviction because of perjury, forgery and obstruction of justice.wflanews.iheart.com