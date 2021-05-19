newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida Government

South Florida Faces Pandemic Foreclosure Crisis

Posted by 
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

South Florida is facing a foreclosure crisis, thanks to the pandemic. Fraudulent foreclosures and bad banking practices are to blame for thousands of people now on the brink of losing their homes. Miami Attorney Bruce Jacobs predicts a wave of foreclosures like we haven't seen since 2010. He says there is a moratorium on foreclosures, but it only applies to those with government backed mortgages. Jacobs says a perfect example is 82-year-old Ana Rodriguez. She's the longest serving female political prisoner of the Castro regime who spent 19 years behind bars and now faces eviction because of perjury, forgery and obstruction of justice.

wflanews.iheart.com
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perjury#Political Prisoner#Fraudulent Foreclosures#Eviction#Faces#Justice#Banking#82 Year Old Ana Rodriguez#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Mortgages
Related
Florida Governmentwflx.com

New gaming deal faces uncertain future in Florida

Florida lawmakers are back at the Capitol considering a new gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe this week. It’ll expand tribal operations and bring mobile sports betting to the state. But no one is certain whether supporters have the votes needed. Monday started with a compromise. Leadership announced the governor...
Florida Governmentcbs12.com

South Florida top destination for fleeing New Yorkers during pandemic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Everyone knows New York has five boroughs, but now there might be a sixth one - Florida. According to the New York Post, 33,565 New Yorkers traded in their NY drivers license for a Florida one from September 2020 to March 2021. That is a 32 percent increase from that same period the year before when 25,370 New Yorkers came down.
GovernmentCommercial Observer

South Florida Real Estate Feasts on New Yorkers Heading South

When real estate investment firm Starwood Property Trust switched its headquarters from Greenwich, Conn., to Miami Beach in 2018, the move came as a surprise. After all, Miami was where business executives vacationed, partied and otherwise enjoyed the sunshine — not where they ran multibillion-dollar businesses. “I was the Mayflower,”...
Florida Governmentcbs12.com

Florida court system facing massive backlog of cases

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida’s legal system is facing a devastating backlog of civil and criminal cases due to the coronavirus pandemic that onlookers worry could bog down the legal system for years. Statewide, Florida courts are tackling an estimated backlog of one million cases, according to Chief...
Florida GovernmentPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Miami-Dade Public Schools Offering COVID Vaccinations

School employees, students and their families wanting to get vaccinated in Miami-Dade have access to more vaccination locations. The County and Miami-Dade County Public Schools are partnering to offer the Pfizer vaccine at select schools starting today. School employees, students, and parents of M-DCPS and charter schools can get a...
CollegesWSVN-TV

University of Central Florida ends face mask mandate

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - The University of Central Florida is no longer requiring face masks while on campus. “Following guidance from the Board of Governors and in collaboration with other State University System institutions, UCF encourages rather than requires our campus community to wear face coverings indoors and to follow CDC guidelines on our campuses and everywhere you go,” the university said in a statement.
Florida GovernmentClick10.com

Conflicts over face mask use continue in South Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The coronavirus is still spreading in South Florida, and so are the conflicts over the use of face masks. In Pembroke Park, an argument over someone’s refusal to wear a face mask escalated into a stabbing during a rideshare service. In Hollywood, surveillance video shows a man...
Florida GovernmentFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

South Florida 100: Happy Mother’s Day!

Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you. Last week: March 9, 2020 – given 13 cases and two dead in Florida – our governor declared a state of emergency, stating: “I am responsible for meeting the danger presented to this state and its people.” As of May 4, with 3075 cases and 41 deaths reported; 10,000 cases presenting variants of concern; and 36,009 Floridians dead, “we are no longer in a state of emergency.” Prohibitions were placed on prudent actions to ensure public health because “it’s the evidence-based thing to do.” Do we “trust the vaccine” or those who are unvaccinated? We’re clearly not out of the woods yet!
Florida GovernmentPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Brazilian COVID Variant Hits Broward County

A 74-year-old Broward county man becomes one of two Floridians infected with a new coronavirus variant, which is a mutation of the variant first discovered in Brazil. The other case comes from Duval County. Broward County Mayor Steve Geller says everyone should be getting vaccinated now. Geller says they've got...
Florida Businesspctonline.com

Certus Expands in South Florida with Acquisition of Patrick Exterminating

GUILFORD, Conn. — Certus expands further into Florida with the acquisition of Patrick Exterminating. Servicing Martin, St. Lucie and Northern Palm Beach counties, Patrick Exterminating has provided pest and termite control and lawn care services since 1988. Founder and owner Rick Patrick said, “When I started this business, I was the only employee. That isn’t the case today. Most of my team has been with me for more than 15 years. A key factor in my decision was making sure they would be joining a company that would recognize their tenure and loyalty and help them continue to grow.”