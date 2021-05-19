newsbreak-logo
Owner: Video Shows Deputy Urinating Outside Funeral Home

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 1 hour ago

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — An Elizabeth City council member says surveillance footage at a funeral home he owns captured a deputy in uniform urinating on the property, which he believes is an act of retaliation for joining protests after Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting. Deputies shot the 42-year-old Black man...

