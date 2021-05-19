HaysMed awards inaugural Advanced Practice Provider of the Year award

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleSusan Amrein, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, (APRN) was awarded the first annual Advanced Practice Provider (APP) of the Year Award at HaysMed. This award recognizes an advanced provider that supports the vision, mission, and goals of HaysMed, serves as a role model and successful mentor, improves collaboration, and encourages productive relationships with different levels of hospital Associates. Other criteria include showing leadership in quality improvement, participates in hospital and community affairs and influences positive cultural change regarding the growth and recognitions of the APP role at the hospital.

