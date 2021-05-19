HaysMed awards inaugural Advanced Practice Provider of the Year award

Cody Erwin has visited the Fort Hays State University campus just once. This weekend, he will leave with a diploma in hand and a self-described new lease on life. Erwin, who lives in Wichita, will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in geosciences with an emphasis in geography during FHSU’s first on-campus commencement ceremonies since May 2019. Graduates from the spring 2020 and fall 2020 semesters were honored through virtual recognitions because of the pandemic.