Members of French Parliament voted in favor of a bill that will require companies to publish yearly data on gender diversity gaps in their ranks and ultimately, to show a certain level of diversity in their upper-level management within the next several years. In a vote over the proposed legislation, the National Assembly unanimously passed the bill on May 12, which will mandate that companies with more than 1,000 employees have at least 30 percent women as “senior managers and members of management bodies” by 2027, and 40 percent by 2030. In addition to employment quotas, the proposed bill requires “large and medium-sized companies” to publish an annual report on gender gaps among their senior executives.