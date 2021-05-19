newsbreak-logo
Robinhood Trading Restriction Suit Gets Lead Counsel, Structure

bloomberglaw.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLitigation against online brokerages including Robinhood and TD Ameritrade alleging improper restrictions on “meme stock” purchases will go forward with claims grouped into four tranches, a federal judge overseeing the cases in Florida said. The most efficient way to handle the litigation is to separate the claims by type, with...

news.bloomberglaw.com
State
Florida State
Economy

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

George Casey, Adam Hakki, and Roger Morscheiser are partners at Shearman & Sterling LLP. This post is based on a Sherman & Sterling memorandum by Mr. Casey, Mr. Hakki, Mr. Morscheiser, Scott Petepiece, Ilir Mujalovic, Kristina Trauger, and other members of the Shearman & Sterling team. One of the most...
Business
TheStreet

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Files A Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) For Violations Of Federal Securities Laws With Expanded Class Period

RADNOR, Pa., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that the firm has filed a securities fraud class action against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) - Get Report ("Emergent") on behalf investors who purchased or acquired Emergent common stock between April 24, 2020, and April 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action, captioned Roth v. Emergent BioSolutions Inc., et al., Case No. 1:21-cv-01189-CCB (the " Roth Action"), was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland (Southern Division). To view a copy of the Roth Action complaint, please click here.
Business
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Repro Med Systems, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - KRMD

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) between August 4, 2020 and January 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important May 25, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Repro securities during...
Economy

Debt-relief firm agrees to pay $5.4M in restitution to consumers: CFPB

A large debt-settlement firm has agreed to pay $5.4 million in restitution to consumers for allegedly charging upfront fees before providing any debt-relief services, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said. DMB Financial, a debt-settlement firm near Boston that operates in 24 states, agreed to a proposed settlement filed by the...
Law

FSI Joins Lawsuit to Reverse DOL Withdrawal of Independent Contractor Rule

The Financial Services Institute is going to the courts to reverse the Department of Labor’s withdrawal of its independent contractor rule. FSI slammed the agency’s decision earlier this month to withdraw the Trump-era rule reaffirming an “economic reality” test to determine whether someone is an independent contractor or an employee and pinned the distinction to the nature and degree of control over the work and the person’s opportunity for profit or loss.
Business

Former McAfee General Counsel to Lead ServiceMax Legal Department

The former general counsel of McAfee Corp., who left that company last year, has landed at software-as-a-service company ServiceMax, where she is now chief legal officer. ServiceMax, based in a suburb of San Francisco, makes software that is used to manage field service teams. In her new role as CLO, Nell O’Donnell oversees the company’s legal and compliance departments, and she reports to ServiceMax CEO Neil Barua.
Stocks
The Motley Fool

Why Sunnova Energy Stock Dropped 7.5% on Monday

Shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) jumped by as much as 14.3% in trading on Monday after the company announced plans for a large new debt offering, but the stock closed the trading session down 7.5%. So what. On Monday morning, management said they plan to offer $500 million of...
Stocks
Benzinga

'Trading Nation' Traders Share Their Pair Trades In Tech Space

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners said he would buy Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI) and sell Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN). He is a seller of Coinbase because he expects it to have the same destiny as stockbrokers who were replaced by investment advisors. Coinbase is a stockbroker of cryptos and it's going to end up being commoditized, just like TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab were last year, said Tepper. Silvergate makes money off the money it has on deposit and it trades at less than half the multiple of Coinbase.
Business

PNC Financial (PNC) Gets Regulatory Nod for BBVA USA Merger Deal

PNC - Free Report) has received approval from the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to complete the proposed acquisition of BBVA, S.A.’s (. BBVA - Free Report) subsidiary, BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., including its U.S. banking subsidiary, BBVA USA. The all-cash transaction, worth $11.6 billion, does not necessitate any further regulatory approvals for completion.
Congress & Courts
Forbes

Supreme Court Hands Victory To Tax Advisors—And Loss To IRS—In CIC Services Case

The Supreme Court of the United States granted a significant victory for taxpayers’ advisors today, which also happens to be tax filing day. It is no wonder that soon after revenue laws were enacted taxpayers sued to prevent the IRS from assessing and collecting tax. We are, after all, a nation founded on a tax revolution. If taxpayers could sue the IRS prospectively to prevent the IRS from assessing or collecting tax, then the IRS could never do its job. For that reason, taxpayers generally lack the power to sue the IRS unless the IRS claims that the taxpayer owes taxes. In a unanimous opinion written by Justice Kagan, CIC Services, LLC v. Internal Revenue Service et al, the Supreme Court held that taxpayers’ advisors have the right to sue the IRS to set aside or invalidate IRS Notices. The decision isn’t as revolutionary as the Boston Tea Party, but it gives tax advisors a legal right to contest - or “protest” - IRS enforcement of Notices that seek to impose penalties, and may open the door for taxpayers to directly contest such notices in the future.
Business
TheStreet

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Deadline For Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) ("PureCycle") f/k/a Roth CH Acquisition I Co. ("Roth Acquisition") (ROCH) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired PureCycle securities between November 16, 2020 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
Stocks

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocks

Ieq Capital LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,867 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Several other...
Stocks

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,769 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 1.13% of frontdoor worth $52,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocks

S&P settles with SEC over 2018 VIX index data

Indexing giant S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC settled allegations that it violated U.S. securities laws when an undisclosed index feature caused it to publish stale data during highly volatile markets. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged the firm over alleged failures involving a quality control feature of one...