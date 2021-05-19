newsbreak-logo
Issa Rae Says Nipsey Hussle Helped Mend Her Relationship With Lauren London

iHeartRadio
 2 hours ago
Nipsey Hussle was a rapper, philanthropist, community leader, business owner, and apparently a peacemaker. In the cover story for Vanity Fair's latest issue, Issa Rae revealed that it was the late, great Nipsey who singlehandedly facilitated the mending of her relationship with his longtime partner Lauren London. As the Insecure...

