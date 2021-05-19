newsbreak-logo
Middle East

Syria: Prolonged violence, violation and abuse ‘bound to affect generations to come’

UN News Centre
Millions of children trapped in protracted conflict in Syria continue to endure severe violence with little support for survivors, according to the UN Secretary-General’s third report on the situation, launched on Wednesday. “In Syria, all children below the age of 10 have lived their entire life in a country ravaged...

Syria
United Nations
Middle East
MilitaryVoice of America

Russia Expands Military Facilities in Syria

Russia is expanding its navy base at the Syrian port of Tartus and planning to construct a floating dock to boost the port’s ship repair facilities, according to Russian military officials. The move comes only weeks after the Russian military extended one of the runways at its Hmeimim airbase, adding...
Middle EastSlate

Ten Years of Civil War in Syria

This spring marks 10 years since the Syrian war began. Omar Alshogre, director of detainee affairs at the Syrian Emergency Task Force and a new student at Georgetown University, will not let you forget what that war actually means. Since the 2011, it’s estimated that more than 500,000 people have been killed or gone missing, millions have been internally displaced, and millions more have escaped to neighboring countries as refugees. Alshogre himself has lived many lives. A decade ago, he was a teenage protester in Syria during the Arab Spring. Then, he was a political prisoner. After that, a refugee, who escaped to Europe on a rubber boat. He’s lost so much—his home, most of his family—and has testified in front of European war crimes investigators and briefed members of Congress on the crisis in his home country. Still, he remains hopeful. On Monday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Alshogre about his time in Syria and what we need to remember about Syria as it enters its 10th year of war. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Middle Eastthescif.org

The Strategic Value of Small Wins in Syria

A decade into the war, developing Syria policy is only getting more exhausting. Foreign interventions from Iran and Turkey continue to worsen the conflict and raise the geopolitical stakes of what began as a local rebellion of Syrians against their tyrannical government. The core challenge is rooted more at home here in the U.S. than in Syria, however. The U.S.’s habitual all-or-nothing framing of the war has handicapped our policy far more than conditions on the ground. Rather than agonize over far-off outcomes such as a negotiated settlement that we cannot reach at an acceptable cost and which trigger reciprocal isolationism, the U.S. should refocus on small wins that make positive outcomes more achievable over time.
Middle Eastarcamax.com

'Second front' for Israel: Violence among Arab citizens and Jews comes as a wartime test

JAFFA, Israel — In the ancient port city of Jaffa, where Jewish and Palestinian citizens of Israel live side by side, the ritual has taken on an ugly familiarity. Smoke rises from smoldering trash bins as young Arab men face off against Israeli police — and later on, police stand by as young Jewish men in skullcaps hurl stones toward Palestinian youths or Arab storefronts.
AdvocacyUN News Centre

WFP moves to support families affected by Gaza violence

Responding to rising humanitarian needs brought about by the escalation of conflict in the Gaza Strip, the World Food Programme (WFP) on Monday began providing emergency assistance to support families, amid fears of low food stocks and rising prices. The cash support from the UN agency, which is working alongside...
U.S. PoliticsAntiwar.com

US, Turkey Continue Depredations in Syria

Over the past twenty-four hours the Syrian press is replete with accounts of ongoing American, Turkish and associated attacks on the country both military and economic. One news story is of a meeting between the ministers of water resources of Syria and Iraq, Tammam Ra’ad and Mehdi Rashid al-Hamdani, respectively, discussing Turkey’s diverting or outright pilfering water from the Euphrates ad Tigris Rivers. For several weeks the Syrian hydroelectric and agricultural sectors have suffered substantial damage from the theft.
Public SafetyBBC

Brazil violence: Rio police accused by residents of abuses in raid

The United Nations human rights office has strongly criticised a police raid against suspected drug traffickers in Rio de Janeiro, amid allegations of abuse and extrajudicial executions. The deadliest police operation in the city's history has left 25 dead, including a police officer. Residents say police killed suspects who wanted...
ImmigrationHarvard Health

French Children in Syria: The Repatriation Question

On January 13th, France welcomed back seven children into the country from the war-wrecked camps in south-east Syria. The move signaled the country’s continuously cautious stance on repatriation. The topic, marred by fears of terrorism, legal complexities, and moral disputes is hence avoided by authorities and law-makers in fear of political and social backlash. This undercover conflict raises critical questions of citizenship rights, human rights, child welfare, and radicalization within the complicated European Union-Middle Eastern geopolitical context, which ultimately highlights its need to join mainstream discussion.
LifestyleForward

For Israel-bound travelers, violence throws long-awaited plans into doubt

To get her flight to Israel approved by Los Angeles’ consul general, Maure Gardner had to provide her passport, her husband’s Israeli passport, and their marriage certificate, which required a special stamp from the county clerk’s office. A minor inconvenience to endure for a wedding she had waited over two years to attend.
Public Healthkkfi.org

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE IN LOCKDOWN: COVID-19 AND THE UKS DOMESTIC ABUSE BILL (ENCORE)

Domestic abuse affects everyone it touches”intimate partners, children, and elders. COVID-19 created new problems for victims of domestic violence and made some worse. This show looks at the challenges to survivors and their advocates posed by the pandemic and examines a landmark piece of legislation in the UK that could change the way countries there handle domestic abuse cases.
Visual ArtPublic Radio International PRI

An architect is ‘building for hope’ in Syria

Marwa al-Sabouni is an architect and author of the new book “Building for Hope: Towards an Architecture of Belonging.” She spoke to us from her home in Homs, a city devastated after 10 years of conflict in Syria. Marwa al-Sabouni has some ideas of what the city could look like in the future.
Healthopiniojuris.org

A Pandemic of Hunger Symposium: Implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2417

[Global Rights Compliance (GRC) is a niche organisation that specialises in legal services associated with violations of international law. For more on GRC’s work on conflict and hunger, see here. For more on GRC’s accountability work, click here.]. The looming famines in up to three dozen countries have two things...
Sex Crimesbcfocus.com

India: Religious Minorities Rape Us: US expresses concern over ‘violation’ of rights and violence of religious minorities in India – US expresses concern over violence and discrimination against religious minorities in India

An official responsible for examining the issue of religious freedom at the US State Department said the United States regularly raises concerns with Indian officials about the protection of minority rights. He said the Indian government has the opportunity to address the concerns of civil society groups. Informing reporters of...
Minoritiesnjtoday.net

Op-Ed: It’s time to come together to end white supremacist violence

Violent white supremacists currently pose the single most lethal threat to American security — more than any hostile nation or foreign terrorist. A resurgence of white supremacist ideology has spread at an alarming pace over the past four years. The consequences have been deadly. The Capitol siege was a harrowing...
PharmaceuticalsWashington Post

How Vaccine Nationalism Risks Prolonging the Pandemic

While early arrangements to secure supplies of Covid-19 vaccines are paying off for the likes of Israel, Britain and the U.S., and the European Union’s roll-out is accelerating after a sluggish start, much of the world is still waiting for anything beyond a trickle of the life-saving doses. Public health specialists warn that uneven access to the vaccines is likely to prolong the pandemic, bringing more suffering and economic pain in a way that exacerbates global inequality.