Daniel Levy pens a rare letter to Tottenham fans, admitting Spurs have 'lost what's truly in our DNA' after Harry Kane demanded to quit... and with chairman facing a hot reception from crowd tonight

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy missed out on signing Antoine Griezmann by €7m before his 2014 transfer to Atletico Madrid. That transfer miss has been confirmed by the France star’s former mentor and representative Eric Olhats. Griezmann, 30, made his name at Atletico and played there for five seasons before moving to Barcelona. But it was at Real Sociedad that he was first spotted. Griezmann, who has scored over 200 career goals, came through the ranks of Real Sociedad’s academy. He was then promoted into their first team in 2009, hitting 20 goals in his final season before moving to Atletico.