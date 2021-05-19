Jaguars Announce 7 New Jersey Numbers For Veterans, Including A New No. 91

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to update their roster for the upcoming 2021 NFL season, this time with jersey number updates for veterans, both new to the Jaguars and old faces. The new jersey numbers are the by-product of three new players and a musical chair game of sorts among the numbers.

Defensive end Dawuane Smoot will step on the field in the No. 91 jersey. This number was last infamously sported by former Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. The latter was traded to the Minnesota Vikings before the 2020 season and no one wore the former Pro-Bowl’s number last year. Smoot was set to become a free agent this offseason, but elected to re-sign with the Jaguars and new head coach Urban Meyer and defensive coordinator Joe Cullen.

With Smoot now becoming No. 91, second-year defensive end Aaron Patrick will sport No. 94.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin will be the new No. 26. Griffin arrived in Jacksonville this offseason as a free agent. He spent the last four years with the Seattle Seahawks, where he spent his rookie season as part of the Legion of Boom and became a Pro-Bowl starter. He is expected to start outside under Cullen. Griffin wore No. 26 with the Seahawks and was awarded the same number in Jacksonville. It is the number formally worn by Jags safety Jarrod Wilson.

Safety Jarrod Wilson will now become No. 25. The starting free safety from 2019 and 2020 will be entering the final year of the three year deal he signed as an extension in 2019. Wilson will be joined in the backfield now by Rayshawn Jenkins (free agent signing) and Josh Jones (re-signed). The No. 25 jersey was previously worn by former corner D.J. Hayden.

Running back Carlos Hyde will be wearing No. 24. Hyde last played for the Seahawks in 2020 but was a Jaguar in 2018. Joining Jacksonville now also reunites Hyde with his former college coach, Urban Meyer. He’ll be the old head in a young unit that includes James Robinson (second year) and Travis Etienne (rookie). Last season’s roster boasted Josiah Scott with the No. 24 jersey, albeit on defense. Scott was traded on Tuesday to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cornerback Sidney Jones IV will sport No. 21, a number not employed last season. Jones joined the Jaguars last offseason, coming from Philadelphia as a free agent. He became a starting outside corner opposite CJ Henderson, and despite playing in only nine games due to injury, Jones led the defense in passes defended with nine. He also had two interceptions. He wore No. 22 last season.

Cornerback Jameson Houston will be No. 34. Houston is the newest addition to the Jaguars roster, having joined the squad on Tuesday, part of a trade that sent nickel Josiah Scott to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Houston and a 2023 sixth round pick. The 2020 Jaguars had defensive back Greg Mabin in No. 34.

Jersey numbers have become a hot topic this NFL offseason, as the league approved a rule change, allowing different positions to request a wider variety of numbers. As NFL.com explains, the new rules allow for the following:

“The expanded jerseys will allow running backs, tight ends, fullbacks, H-backs and wide receivers to wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89; defensive backs can choose from 1-49; linebackers 1-59 and 90-99; offensive linemen 50-79; and defensive linemen 50-79 and 90-99. QBs, kickers and punters will remain in 1-19.”

The Jaguars, in all of their new numbers, will return to the facilities next week, when offseason OTA workouts are scheduled to begin on May 24.