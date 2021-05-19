‘Yellowstone’ TV Asks Fans to Caption Intense Photo of Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler: The Responses are Everything We Hoped For

Fans of hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone are gearing up for a brand new season that will arrive next month.

Yellowstone’s social media accounts are attempting to build excitement among the show’s growing fan base. Now, it doesn’t take much to excite fans of the modern western but a little cherry on top never hurt anyone. Fans have been in a frenzy ever since the final seconds of season three tick away, leaving us with a cliffhanger ending. Yellowstone fans are still buzzing over the season finale that left the fates of four primary characters up in the air. Now, show producers are throwing a little few on the fire as they engage fans via social media.

A recent Instagram post asks Yellowstone fans to caption a photo featuring actors Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly. Hauser plays Dutton family enforcer Rip Wheeler while Reilly plays his bride-to-be, Beth Dutton. The photo shows the two of them outdoors appearing to be in deep thoughts and conversation. To no one’s surprise, Rip has a cut under his eye and looks as if he’s just been in a fight. With her arms folded, Beth eyes Rip as if she is waiting on an answer for an important question. It is an intense photo of an intense couple that has been put through the wringer during the show’s three seasons.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Weigh In

Yellowstone fans waste little time getting to work and coming up with creative captions and they do not disappoint. Some captions are funny while others are serious, but one thing that is clear — fans are ready for their favorite show to return.

“What do you want to eat?” one writer hilariously captions the photo.

“You gonna kiss me or what?” another fan writes.

“When someone says they are too busy to watch Yellowstone right now,” another Instagram user says.

“You mess with her, you mess with me,” another writes.

Other Yellowstone fans went in another direction with their captions, complimenting the actors on creating a compelling couple.

“Greatest couple in television history,” a Yellowstone watcher says.

“I could look at him all day long,” a Rip Wheeler admirer writes.

The relationship between Rip and Beth has been one of the top storylines through three Yellowstone seasons. Their on-again, off-again relationship culminated in a marriage proposal in season three.

Of course, we will have to see if Beth survives the season three attack before speculating on the couple’s future. Yellowstone fans are hoping there are wedding bells in the not-too-distant future for Rip and Beth.

There is still no official date for a season four premiere but we should be getting a new season next month. Previous seasons of Yellowstone have started on Father’s Day, which falls on June 20 this year.

If that pattern holds true, we are mere weeks away from a new season — and that’s music to the ears of the Yellowstone faithful.