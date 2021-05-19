newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Yellowstone’ TV Asks Fans to Caption Intense Photo of Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler: The Responses are Everything We Hoped For

By Thad Mitchell
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 hour ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYU5c_0a4XERoQ00

Fans of hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone are gearing up for a brand new season that will arrive next month.

Yellowstone’s social media accounts are attempting to build excitement among the show’s growing fan base. Now, it doesn’t take much to excite fans of the modern western but a little cherry on top never hurt anyone. Fans have been in a frenzy ever since the final seconds of season three tick away, leaving us with a cliffhanger ending. Yellowstone fans are still buzzing over the season finale that left the fates of four primary characters up in the air. Now, show producers are throwing a little few on the fire as they engage fans via social media.

A recent Instagram post asks Yellowstone fans to caption a photo featuring actors Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly. Hauser plays Dutton family enforcer Rip Wheeler while Reilly plays his bride-to-be, Beth Dutton. The photo shows the two of them outdoors appearing to be in deep thoughts and conversation. To no one’s surprise, Rip has a cut under his eye and looks as if he’s just been in a fight. With her arms folded, Beth eyes Rip as if she is waiting on an answer for an important question. It is an intense photo of an intense couple that has been put through the wringer during the show’s three seasons.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Weigh In

Yellowstone fans waste little time getting to work and coming up with creative captions and they do not disappoint. Some captions are funny while others are serious, but one thing that is clear — fans are ready for their favorite show to return.

“What do you want to eat?” one writer hilariously captions the photo.

“You gonna kiss me or what?” another fan writes.

“When someone says they are too busy to watch Yellowstone right now,” another Instagram user says.

“You mess with her, you mess with me,” another writes.

Other Yellowstone fans went in another direction with their captions, complimenting the actors on creating a compelling couple.

“Greatest couple in television history,” a Yellowstone watcher says.

“I could look at him all day long,” a Rip Wheeler admirer writes.

The relationship between Rip and Beth has been one of the top storylines through three Yellowstone seasons. Their on-again, off-again relationship culminated in a marriage proposal in season three.

Of course, we will have to see if Beth survives the season three attack before speculating on the couple’s future. Yellowstone fans are hoping there are wedding bells in the not-too-distant future for Rip and Beth.

There is still no official date for a season four premiere but we should be getting a new season next month. Previous seasons of Yellowstone have started on Father’s Day, which falls on June 20 this year.

If that pattern holds true, we are mere weeks away from a new season — and that’s music to the ears of the Yellowstone faithful.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

89K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Reilly
Person
Rip Wheeler
Person
Cole Hauser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Season Finale#Paramount Network#Yellowstone Fans#Wedding Bells#Father#Fan Base#Television History#Greatest Couple#Fates#Show Producers#Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Cole Hauser Shares Sweet Family Photo From Texas Rangers Baseball Game

With filming for a brand new season now complete, Yellowstone stars are taking the opportunity for a little vacation time. Several of the show’s actors, including Brecken Merrill, Kelly Reilly, and Jefferson White, are using social media to keep Yellowstone fans engaged. Cole Hauser, who plays all-around tough guy Rip Wheeler, is also using his free time wisely before the fourth season begins. Hauser and his wife, Cynthia, have a lovely family that includes two teenage boys and their younger daughter. The Yellowstone actor and his family took in a Texas Rangers Baseball game over the weekend. Hauser took to social media to share his family’s latest adventure with his fans. The Instagram photo shows the family having fun inside Arlington’s Globe Life Park, the home field for the rangers.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Will Beth or Jamie Dutton Win Power of Attorney Over John’s Affairs?

The day we see John Dutton die will be a sad day in cinematic history. However, will Beth or Jamie Dutton win power of attorney over John’s affairs?. John Dutton’s death may come sooner than he may have hoped. After suffering from cancer, emergency surgery from a vet, and now a shooting on the side of the road, I don’t know many more lives the family patriarch has left.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly & Gil Birmingham Discuss A Towering Season 3 And The Struggle To Control John Dutton’s Ranch – Contenders TV

If it seemed impossible to create more tension in the assault on the Dutton Family ranchlands in Montana than a Season 2 that ended in a high body count, Yellowstone upped the ante in a Season 3. It ended with patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) shot on the roadside, his ruthless daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) blown up when her office is firebombed, son Kayce (Luke Grimes) in a shootout with assassins, with estranged son Jamie (Wes Bentley) telling ranch boss Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) to not call him anymore — this after Jamie found out he was adopted with a murderous biological father who advises him to “kill the king” if he wants to run the Dutton Ranch, which makes him as much a suspect in the attempted murders as the corporation trying to condemn the ranch to build an airport and a city on what is now Dutton land.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Fans Debate Whether the Way Beth & Jamie Dutton Treat One Another Is Justified

One of the most entertaining storylines on Yellowstone is the sibling rivalry between Jamie and Beth Dutton. Much like cats and dogs, those two seem to always be going at it. Verbal disagreements, name-calling and threats are just a few of the ways that the two siblings attack each other. Beth has gone as far as to suggest to Jamie that he kill himself. Jamie, on more than one occasion, has threatened harm upon Beth using his political positioning.
ApparelPosted by
Wide Open Country

This $18 Rip Wheeler Shirt Is Relatable (and so Funny)

Beth Dutton isn't the only one with a soft spot for Rip Wheeler. I mean, what woman wouldn't get weak in the knees for a loyal, strong, and fierce man who is good with his hands? Sorry, John Dutton, this article isn't about you. What better way to show your love for Rip than with a Rip Wheeler shirt? You can wear these just in time for season four!
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Asks for Some ‘Gator Appreciation’ in Cooking Photo

Yellowstone‘s latest call-to-arms is a “Gator appreciation post,” and fans of the #1 drama will know this does not, in fact, refer to giant reptiles. Taylor Sheridan’s modern Western has a long list of phenomenal characters. One of the most underrated, however, is the Dutton’s ranch cook, Gator. At first glance, viewers may think Gator simply an actor whose cooking scenes are highly convincing. Die-hards, however, will know that the Dutton’s cook is none other than Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau, chef extraordinaire.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Will Willa Hayes Actress Karen Pittman Return as an Enemy in Season 4?

When Yellowstone finally returns with Season 4 come summer 2021, will Willa Hayes be in the fold? Beth Dutton’s Kelly Reilly certainly hopes so, as do fans!. In Season 3, Karen Pittman joined the Yellowstone cast as the sharp, ruthless Willa Hayes. A primary antagonist, Hayes has been the only true threat Beth Dutton has felt to her bones. At least, according to actress Kelly Reilly.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Where Exactly Is the Train Station?

Fans of Paramount Network hit series Yellowstone know that a trip to the “train station” is one you don’t want to take. Through three seasons of the modern western drama series, we’ve heard the train station mentioned several times. There is no actual train station at the end of this journey and characters making that trip aren’t coming back.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Tate Actor Brecken Merrill Drops Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Season 4 Filming

Yellowstone star Brecken Merrill, who plays Tate Dutton on the Paramount Network series, is sharing good news on social media. Merrill has been on a recent quest to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. On Monday, he took to social media to announce that he and “Team Young Hollywood” had reached their goal of $2,500. Merrill teamed up with fellow Yellowstone actors Kyle Silverstein and Dalton Baker to raise money for the great cause. The trio held a question and answer session with Yellowstone fans to raise the funds that will now go to St. Jude. Merrill also thanks everyone who participated in the fundraiser in his social media post.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Why We Might Not Get a Trailer Ahead of Season 4

Yellowstone season four is supposedly approaching soon, and fans have yet to see any trailer or promo video for the long-awaited series. Why is this? Well, we have a few guesses. Since four main Yellowstone character’s lives currently hang in the balance, it’s hard to give a promo video that doesn’t spoil if they live or die. In fact, since three out of the four Dutton’s are potentially dead, you could only show Jamie, Rip, and a few cowboys from the bunkhouse. To be fair, we’d be happy with any kind of trailer at this point.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Yellowstone 6666: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Paramount+ Spinoff

Make no mistake: Paramount is going all-in on Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan's popular western drama series has turned into a sizable (and surprising) hit for the newfound Paramount Network, and the channel is extremely eager to expand this TV universe — notably with a number of exciting new streaming spinoffs. Recently, the studio announced that Yellowstone: 1883 would take us back to the early settling days of the Dutton family. Then in February 2021, it was revealed that Yellowstone: 6666 would follow suit by telling us a separate story inside this expanding TV universe. Details remain slim about this Yellowstone spinoff, but we've rounded up every bit of info that we know, which we'll share now. Here are the latest updates on Yellowstone: 6666.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Was John Dutton’s Season 3 Finale Scene a Nightmare?

Yellowstone fans are still unpacking that Season Three cliffhanger. But could the attack on the Duttons have been a dream?. A new fan theory making the rounds on Reddit suggests the attacks could all be in John Dutton’s head. The Reddit user points to a previous scene with John and his grandson, Tate Dutton, discussing nightmares as evidence it could be “just a dream.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Posts Glorious Shot of Jimmy Hurdstrom on Horseback: ‘The Legend’

Is there really anything more glorious than a shot of a Yellowstone star on horseback? We didn’t think so, either. Fans of the popular Paramount Network show, Yellowstone, were gifted with a treat on Tuesday evening. The show’s official Instagram page posted a picture-perfect photo of Jefferson White, aka Jimmy Hurdstrom, on horseback at the Yellowstone ranch. Hurdstrom is without a doubt one of the main characters in the show. He starts out as a thief who becomes a ranch hand at the infamous ranch.