SVS SB-1000 Pro and PB-1000 Pro Subwoofers Review

REVIEW – Apple misplaced a bunch of ports when they switched from MagSafe to USB-C on their MacBook line a few years ago. Even if you have one of the Intel machines with 4 ports, they’re all USB-C. It’s nice and clean, but means you need to plan for compatibility whenever you need to connect to monitors, webcams or any accessory for that matter. #DongleLife amiright? Hubs are a great solution and as you might expect there are lots available and they come in all sizes and shapes. Vava’s USB-C Hub falls on the svelte side of the range and just might be what you’re looking for.