A$AP Rocky Recruited Morrissey for Upcoming 'All Smiles' Album

Felix Cartal announces the release of his upcoming album. “Expensive Sounds For Nice People” is its title and will be out on June 25th, 2021 via Physical Presents. Ahead of the album release, the producer teamed up with British pop icon Karen Harding for the single “Only One“. Impressively, the track is laden with high energy, high romance, and high expectations for carrying us into the summer. A playful attitude radiates throughout the single as the “give and take” atmosphere harnessed between the unique production style and powerful vocals lead us into a day of flirty fun and nights with blurry memories. Additionally, here’s what Felix Cartal had to say about the single: